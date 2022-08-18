Linda Evangelista 'so grateful' as she makes return to magazine covers

Linda Evangelista has been praised by close friends including Helena Christensen after sharing pictures from her first magazine cover in decades.

The supermodel took to social media to share the images that will appear in British Vogue, and she wrote that she is "filled with gratitude" for the team in helping her to feel supported as she steps back in front of the camera.

"Thank you to the entire team, crew, and assistants on set & behind the scenes that helped create this beautiful story & made this moment so special," she added, including the hashtag "grateful".

"A rose is a rose is a rose," commented Helena while Gwyneth Paltrow called the looks "really great", and designer Marc Jacobs wrote: "What a fabulous way to wake up this morning!!!! Welcome back dear Linda."

The pictures see Linda wearing avant garde fashion including a huge blush pink fur jacket with a baby pink silk scarf and wide-brimmed hat, as she holds a bouquet of flowers.

In another she wears a black and white check Chanel coat with a large hat with a silk bow on top from Stephen Jones Millinery.

Linda looked gorgeous in the new pictures

The snaps come a month after Linda unveiled her first fashion campaign since she was left "brutally disfigured" by a cosmetic procedure five years ago.

In September 2021, in an Instagram post, Linda claimed that she had been left "permanently deformed" by the popular fat-freezing procedure CoolSculpting.

Linda – who once famously said, "I don't get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day" – alleged that the procedure "increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries".

Fans loved the new snaps

She said that it had "not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing" and that she had "become a recluse".

Linda filed a lawsuit in September suing CoolSculpting's parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., for $50million in damages, alleging that she had been unable to work since undergoing seven sessions from August 2015 to February 2016.