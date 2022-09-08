The 16 most iconic style quotes of all time Indulge in some proverbial perfection…

There's nothing like an entirely apt saying to lift your spirits and give you that extra boost of confidence. When it comes to wisdom on the subjects of style and beauty, designers, models and fashion icons such as Coco Chanel, Naomi Campbell and Carrie Bradshaw are our proverbial experts.

Hello! Fashion shares the most iconic style quotes of all time:

"Simplicity, good taste, and grooming are the three fundamentals of good dressing and these do not cost money." – Christian Dior

"Dress shabbily and they remember the dress; dress impeccably and they remember the woman." – Coco Chanel

"Fashion is the armour to survive the reality of everyday life." – Bill Cunningham

"I think there is beauty in everything. What 'normal' people perceive as ugly, I can usually see something of beauty in it." – Alexander McQueen

"We all need a splash of bad taste–it's hearty, it's healthy, it's physical. I think we could use more of it. No taste is what I'm against." – Diana Vreeland

"I make a lot of money and I'm worth every cent." – Naomi Campbell

"If you love something, wear it all the time. Find things that suit you. This is how you look extraordinary." – Vivienne Westwood

"The dress must follow the body of a woman, not the body following the shape of the dress." – Hubert de Givenchy

"I like my money right where I can see it…hanging in my closet." – Carrie Bradshaw

"To wear dreams on one's feet is to begin to give a reality to one's dreams." – Roger Vivier

"Humour is a big part of my style. You have to be willing to fall on your face a bit, to be that fashion roadkill. I know so many people who are die-hard fashion people who are way more educated than I am, but I love fashion. It's so much more important than just material." – Zoë Kravitz

"Fashion you can buy, but style you possess. The key to style is learning who you are, which takes years. There's no how-to road map to style. It's about self-expression and, above all, attitude." – Iris Apfel

"How can you live the high life if you do not wear the high heels?" – Sonia Rykiel

"We have this saying, Christy and I. We don't wake up for less than $10,000 a day." – Linda Evangelista

"Fashion fosters cliches of beauty, but I want to tear them apart." – Miuccia Prada

"One is never overdressed or underdressed with a little black dress." – Karl Lagerfeld

