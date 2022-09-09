New York Fashion Week street style 2023: The best photos so far Some major fashion is hitting the 'Big Apple'

As New York Fashion Week begins (marking the beginning of Fashion Month), we are preparing to feast our eyes on the incredible looks that will hit the streets of the city that never sleeps. And if there’s something else that you won’t catch sleeping it’s the New York fashionistas' killer aesthetic. So far we’ve seen a crop of major outfits emerging from the city, and NYFW has only just started.

When is New York Fashion Week?

New York Fashion Week begins on Friday 9 September, and officially ends on Wednesday, 14 September. Some designers such as Christian Siriano, and Victor de Souza are choosing to show their collections ahead of the official schedule which can be found here: nyfw.com

Day 1: New York Fashion Week Street Style

A guest wears oversized parachute pants to NYFW





A guest wears an all black ensemble

A guest wears a colourful maxi-dress and Celine bag

A guest mixed an elevated skirt with a casual knit jumper

A guest in double denim, spotted outside a show

