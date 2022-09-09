7 designer scarves to get wrapped up in this season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

For the accessory obsessive, there is no better season than autumn. Leather gloves, mohair beanies, cashmere socks – the list is endless. But when it comes to the height of cosiness, often no piece can compare to a luxury scarf.

When it comes to investment dressing, it's certainly true that splurging on a stylish coat or a classic bag constitutes money well spent. However, often designer scarves are head and shoulders above their high street counterparts in terms of quality.

On this occasion, bypassing the trends is highly advisable – if you're looking to invest in a designer scarf this season, classic styles are superior in versatility. Therefore, swerving the colour-du-jour in favour of a neutral shade, or at least a hue that you know you won't have tired of by the time next season swings around is the best approach.

For those who are all about the capsule wardrobe, we recommend smokey charcoals as well as velvety burgundies – both of which will pair effortlessly with plenty of coat styles – from a black wool peacoat to an ashy leather-look trench.

However, if your heart desires a hit of vibrancy, you can't go wrong with one of Acne Studios' scarves – which are unbelievably cleverly constructed in terms of ultra-fresh colour palettes – or an eternally chic Missoni stripe.

When it comes to choosing which fibres to plump for, in comparison to sheep's wool, mohair, derived from angora goats, is far softer and renowned for its high lustre. Cashmere is excellent for adding warmth without bulk, and if durability is a major priority, alpaca wool generally tends to resist that infuriating pilling that plagues most knitwear.

Hello! Fashion shares the most stylish designer scarves to shop now:

