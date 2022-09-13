9 investment jewellery pieces that you'll cherish forever

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

For the days when you need to accessorise in an instant, having a jewellery collection which boasts some utterly timeless pieces will stand you in excellent stead. Here at Hello! Fashion, we're all about curating a collection of classics that are worth their weight in gold – get it?

MORE: 15 stylish pairs of hoop earrings that you definitely need in your life

Unfortunately, high quality materials and world class designs are unlikely to come cheap, and so, gearing up for the long haul is the best approach. Upgrading your jewellery arsenal overnight is not going to be feasible, not unless you're harbouring a recent lottery win – in which case, all power to you.

Playing the slow game and saving up for an exquisite investment piece is a stellar shopping goal. Bypassing current jewellery trends and swerving those pesky impulse buys is not only far better for your environmental impact, but also will help ensure that you only acquire pieces that you absolutely adore.

READ: Watch rings and pendants: this new micro trend is the most stylish way to tell the time

RELATED: 6 upcoming luxury jewellery designers to add to your feed

When it comes to jewellery investment, the key is to do your research. Considering which gemstones and metals will hold their value is important, as is working out what is missing from your current jewellery repertoire.

For instance, a stylish pair of hoop earrings are a complete must. A style that could accompany you to the office as well as the after-hours soirée is well worth an investment –Vashi has a brilliant selection. Likewise, a versatile statement necklace that, crucially, actually flatters your décolletage is a great place to start – rest assured, Swarovski has you covered.

Hello! Fashion shares the best investment jewellery you'll cherish forever:

The classic ring

Coco crush ring, £1,250, Chanel

The charm bracelet

Talisman charm bracelet, £3,575, De Beers

The diamond studs

Chateau studs, £1,599, Vrai

The statement necklace

Millenia necklace, £500, Swarovski

The everyday chain

Susan Caplan brass Figaro chain necklace, £50, Selfridges

The stylish ear cuff

Tribales pearl ear cuff, £380, Dior

The go-to hoops

Gold medium tapered hoops, £390, Vashi

The cocktail ring

Colourful-stoned cocktail ring, £149, Thomas Sabo

The delicate bangle

14k gold bangle, £1,090, Pandora

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.