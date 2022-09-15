Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer twin in Michael Kors mini dresses and heels The twins are poster girls for the luxury American label

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer are well accustomed to taking their seats on the front row. The twin nieces of the late Princess Diana are often spotted at fashion week events, launches and star-studded after parties. The sisters recently attended the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 show at New York Fashion Week, twinning in contemporary mini dress looks.

SEE: Princess Diana's most iconic royal accessory finally goes on display

Lady Amelia looked timeless in a classic LBD featuring a rounded neckline, long sleeves and a rich ebony hue. She slipped on a pair of black barely-there heels boasting iridescent crystal-encrusted buckles to complete her evening attire.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer: Who knows who best?

Lady Eliza perfectly complemented her twin in a similarly shaped mini dress, displaying an all-over silver sequin sheen and an asymmetrical one-shoulder silhouette. A pair of silver heels added an extra touch of Hollywood glamour to her twinkling aesthetic.

READ: Lady Eliza Spencer wows in romantic flippy mini skirt

Both girls wore their blonde hair scraped up into tight, pristine high ponytails. Their slicked back 'dos revealed ethereal beauty blends, consisting of flawless complexions, impeccably applied contouring and gentle flutters of black mascara.

Lady Amelia and Eliza looked beautiful in Michael Kors

A carefully curated selection of jewels sourced from Chopard finessed their luxury looks.

Lady Amelia took to social media to share an Instagram reel of the show with fans online. She captioned the clip, which showed the twins posing for a photograph with Michael Kors himself: "What an incredible show," with two white love heart emojis.

The twins posed with the designer for a backstage photo

Michael Kors hosted an array of fashion A-listers for his show this week. Bella Hadid, Anok Yoi, Paloma Elsesser, Vittoria Ceretti and Jordan Daniels were just a few well-known faces to hit the runway in Kors' minimalist garments.

LOOK: Lady Kitty Spencer is a tropical dream in head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana

Seventies references such as fringing and billowing layers of sheer caught the eye, in addition to sixties Mod-like clutch accessories, contemporary gold hardware and timeless tailored silhouettes. A stripped-back colour palette of red, white and black dominated the streamlined collection – which consisted of 65 looks in total.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.