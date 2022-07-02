Lady Eliza Spencer wows in romantic flippy mini skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Spencer twins have fully established themselves as sweethearts of the fashion industry – and for good reason. The 29-year-olds frequently share their latest looks with fans via social media, meaning we have a host of covetable outfits to gush over.

READ: Lady Amelia Spencer channels aunt Princess Diana’s iconic 90s look

Lady Eliza's most recent outfit to capture our attention consisted of a romantic flippy mini skirt, boasting a sweet ditsy floral print in a fern green hue. She teamed the skirt with a plain white short-sleeved T-shirt and a pair of pristine Gucci sneakers with the brand's signature bee insignia.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer: Who knows who best?

The socialite wore her beach blonde hair down loose and parted slightly off-centre, while opting for a natural beauty blend. She posed in front of a sunset-soaked backdrop with her friend, who looked composed yet casual in ripped blue jeans, a white square neck crop top and a black jacket.

SEE: Princess Diana's most iconic royal accessory finally goes on display

Lady Eliza flashed a glimpse of her Apple watch – her only visible accessory in the picture. She shared the scenic seaside image via her Instagram Stories, alongside the caption: "Happy happy birthday to my beautiful sisters @leilaosatogordon," with a pink heart and party emoji.

Lady Eliza looked sweet in the mini skirt

Emulate Lady Eliza's look with this identical piece featuring an adorable green floral print and mini silhouette.

Camilla Mini Skirt, £35, Nobody's Child

Complete your summer aesthetic with a simple black crop top and white sneakers for an off-duty yet feminine ensemble.

Lady Eliza's twin Lady Amelia also posted in celebration of the birthday girl. She posed for the camera as she sported the dark iridescent number featuring a rounded neckline, long sleeves and a high thigh-split. She wore her platinum blonde locks down in a tussled blowdried style, while her friend looked radiant beside her in a gorgeous silver halter neck dress.

SEE: Lady Amelia Spencer wows in glittering thigh-split dress

Lady Amelia also took to social media to share the lovely throwback image with her followers, alongside the caption: "I love you forever and always bush @leilaosatogordon you inspire me every day!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.