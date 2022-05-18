Princess Diana's most iconic royal accessory finally goes on display We can't wait to see this exhibition!

Princess Diana's famous Spencer Tiara, worn by the royal on her wedding day, is to go on display as part of the UK’s largest exhibition of tiaras in 20 years.

As part of Sotheby’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, an impressive 50 glittering treasures of aristocratic and royal provenance will be seen for the first time in public for decades.

Diana’s brother Earl Spencer has loaned the priceless family heirloom to the auction house – the first time the piece will have been exhibited in London since the 1960s.

Prince William and Harry's mother wore the elaborate garland tiara. It had a central heart-shaped motif set with diamonds flanked by continuous running scrolls, interspersed with star and trumpet-shaped flowers. We will never forget the glittering piece, which she wore alongside her iconic dress designed by David Emmanual when she married Prince Charles in 1981.

Diana's tiara was a key feature of her bridal look

Lord Spencer later recalled how the sparkling jewellery gave Diana a splitting headache on the day of her nuptials because she was not used to wearing it. After the big day, she wore the historic tiara on many occasions afterwards, including at state dinners on royal overseas tours.

The tiara will go on display at Sotherby's

The heart-shaped section was said to be particularly sentimental to Diana, with her grandmother Lady Cynthia Hamilton receiving it as a wedding present from her husband Jack, later the 7th Earl Spencer, in 1919.

Diana wore the tiara many times after her wedding

Kristian Spofforth, head of jewellery at Sotheby’s London, said: “The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations have given us the perfect opportunity to put on public display an outstanding selection of tiaras from noble and royal provenance, many of which have not been exhibited in decades. The sourcing of these jewels has been a labour of love, resulting in an exhibition that showcases the best iterations within the tiara style register, through some of its most famous incarnations – including the much-loved and photographed Spencer Tiara.

“This is also a wonderful moment for us to shine a special light on the dazzling craftsmanship delivered by generations of mainly British-based jewellers across several centuries of tiara making.”

The event at Sotheby’s, 34-35 New Bond Street in London, will run from May 28 to June 15 – entry is free and tickets can be booked in advance.

