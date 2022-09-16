Emma Watson and Jodie Turner Smith bring the glamour at the Caring for Women dinner The actresses united for the noble cause

A galaxy of stars hit the red carpet to attend the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York. Luckily for us some of our favourite sartorialists including Emma Watson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Karlie Kloss were in attendance, looking every inch the style icons in their attire.

Emma Watson for her part donned a stunning backless white lace broderie anglaise dress by Alexander McQueen. The gown, which features a long train and short hem at the front, showed off the notoriously private 32-year-old actress’ black platform heels. She accessorised with simple drop earrings and a handbag from the brand.

Emma wore Alexander McQueen

Meanwhile Jodie Turner-Smith who has not put a foot wrong in the fashion stakes, and been dazzling onlookers with her groundbreaking looks at Venice Film Festival wore a stunning orange gown. The 36-year-old Queen & Slim actress matched her Gucci dress to her eyeshadow, highlighting her lids with a medley of purple and orange tones. Piling on the glamour she accessoried her cut-out ensemble with a doubledecker statement necklace, which complimented the hue of her dress.

Jodie Turner-Smith wore a stunning orange gown

Also in attendance was Karlie Kloss, who again opted for Alexander McQueen. According to the brand her off-the-shoulder midi dress is "warm orange polyfaille featuring exploded sleeves, corset detailing and a centre split." The supermodel worked with stylist Gro Curtis, who teamed her look with elegant black pumps and matching clutch bag.

Karlie Kloss was also on hand to support the charity dinner

The Kering Foundation is the charitable initiative set up by the Kering group, which owns some of the world’s largest luxury brands like Balenciaga and Gucci. "Since the Foundation’s inception, our mission has been to support women impacted by violence," they explain in a statement on their website, "We act with key partners to achieve real change: supporting survivor-centered services, implementing programs to promote gender-equality with the youth and mobilizing our networks to join this combat."

