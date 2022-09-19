How London Fashion Week has honoured the Queen Several designers paid touching tributes to the late monarch

The Queen was one of British fashion design's greatest champions – and therefore, it was no wonder that the tragic announcement of her death just over a week ago was met with an outpouring of touching tributes from many of the industry's key players.

However, as London Fashion Week gets well underway, some designers have even chosen to pay tribute to the late monarch within their collection exhibitions.

Occasionwear powerhouse Erdem was one of the labels that directly referenced the Queen in its show on Sunday, beginning its presentation with a touching epigraph, "Grief is the price we pay for love." The Queen herself said these words following the catastrophic 9/11 attacks and Erdem paid homage further by via the inclusion of poignant accessories.

Amid a selection of stunning, bountiful skirt hems and monochrome embroidery – both of which exuded a distinctly Gothic air – models sported exquisite ultra-sheer black veils and solemn visages to reflect the pervading sorrowful atmosphere.

Nensi Dojaka was another designer who paid tribute, opting for a subtle accessory inclusion as a mark of respect. For the finale, models each carried a spring of Lily of the valley, known to be one of the Queen's favourite flowers – and it played an important part back in 1953 when it was included in her coronation bouquet.

JW Anderson took a more overt approach, opting for a silky black oversized T-shirt emblazoned with the words "HER MAJESTY The Queen 1926-2022 Thank you", whereas S.S. Daley alluded to a vigil.

At Saturday's show, models carried lit white candles and sported sharp double-breasted jackets alongside crisp wide-collar shirts with a Puritan-like edge, which, in turn, succeeded in reflecting the mood of the country.

At Paul & Joe, models sported vibrant printed headscarves, tied in the fashion of the late Queen who often wore this style during country pursuits.

Whereas Sohuman honoured the monarch by donning Gothic, slightly startling, eye makeup and staging a spectacle which drew attention to a picture of Her Majesty.

