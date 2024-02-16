London Fashion Week: The 15 most iconic moments of all time

London Fashion Week is generally known as the edgier of the big four (the others being Paris, New York and Milan of course) allowing designers to showcase their full creative range. This has made for pretty iconic moments over the years from Alexander McQueen's paint-spraying robots to The Queen sitting front row and Harper Beckham twinning with Anna Wintour.

While this year the schedule looks slightly different to years gone by, following a two year Covid-induced break, and the Queen's funeral. It means that we will certainly see a more subdued and considered LFW this season. We take a look back at the unforgettable London Fashion Week moments that made history, and cemented its position as a leading fashion capital.

Naomi's Charity Show © Samir Hussein Naomi Campbell walked the runway at her charity Fashion for Relief's show during London Fashion Week on September 14, 2019, in one of the standout moments of the season, raising money for a noble cause.

Harper Twins With Anna Wintour © Dave Benett Harper Beckham, David Beckham and Anna Wintour attended the Victoria Beckham show during London Fashion Week on February 17, 2019 and no one could get over the similarities between Harper and the legendary Vogue editor.

The Queen Sits Front Row © WPA Pool Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied Anna Wintour watched British designer Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, during her visit to London Fashion Week's BFC Show Space in central London on February 20, 2018.

Cara Delevigne's LGBTQ+ Coat © Catwalking At the Burberry Prorsum Autumn Winter 2018 fashion show, Cara closed the show in a showstopping (pardon the pun) faux fur coat that represented the LGBTQ+ rainbow flag. The inside lining featured Burberry's classic tartan pattern. The LGBTQ+-inspired show was Christopher Bailey's final one as Creative Director, in a statement he said "My final collection here at Burberry is dedicated to — and in support of — some of the best and brightest organizations supporting LGBTQ+ youth around the world. There has never been a more important time to say that in our diversity lies our strength and our creativity.”

Teletubby Dipsy's Debut © Estrop 90s kids might be feeling nostalgic, Gen-Z's? potentially terrified. At Bobby Abley's show in June 2017, Dipsy, one of the four fictional characters from the children's show Teletubbies, made his fashion week debut.

Burberry's Rain-Soaked Show © Ian Gavan Cara Delevingne and models carried umbrellas through plastic "rain" during the now iconic finale of the Burberry Prorsum London 2012 Autumn/Winter collection catwalk show at Kensington Gardens during London Fashion Week on February 20, 2012.

Henry Holland's Iconic T-shirts © Karl Prouse/Catwalking Supermodel Behati Prinsloo walked the runway during the House of Holland Autumn/Winter 2007 debut collection during London Fashion Week in February, in one of Henry’s iconic T-shirts which later became one of the standout trends of the 2000s.

Christopher Kane's Career Starter © Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho Christopher Kane captured attention with his stunning debut SS07 collection which was showcased at London Fashion Week in 2006, where models walked the runway in form-fitting bandage-style dresses in bold neon hues. In an interview, he said: "It's really weird because I never meant to design club clothes. I only used neon last year because it was my first collection and I wanted to go as bright as possible."

Antlers Down The Runway © ANDREW WINNING A model shows off headgear fashioned from antlers during Alexander McQueen's Autumn/Winter show on the third day of London Fashion Week in 2001.

Hussein Chalayan's Coffee Table Skirt © Peter Jordan - PA Images Known for his avant-garde and experimental designs, Hussein Chalayan captured attention like never before during LFW in 2000. Models were walking around a living room when one stood on the coffee table and it transformed into a wooden tiered skirt when she lifted it.

Spice Up Your Runway © Dave Benett At Julien MacDonald's AW99 show, Mel B strutted down the runway in a glitzy sheer pink gown. The rest of the Spice Girls also joined her and Julien backstage. Iconic.

Spray-painting Robots © Victor VIRGILE Shalom Harlow took to the London Fashion Week runway during the Alexander McQueen Ready to Spring/Summer 1999 fashion show on September 27, and the audience was dazzled by the performance art of two robots spraying the supermodel with black and neon yellow paint on stage.

Elizabeth Jagger's Debut © UK Press Elizabeth Jagger, daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, wore a hot fuchsia pink dress with an oversized orchid in her hair as she made her London catwalk debut at the Vivienne Westwood Red Label show for London Fashion Week, on 27th September 1998.

Naomi & Kate © Dave Benett Often photographed together in the early 1990s, models Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss jointly attended the Designer of the Year Awards at the Natural History Museum during London Fashion Week, on 19th October 1993.