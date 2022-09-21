Sophie Turner wows in orchid print dress for date night with Joe Jonas The Game of Thrones star looked breath-taking

Sophie Turner has designers falling at her feet – which comes as no surprise given her glittering career, model-esque build and enviable fashion sense. The actress, 26, recently sported another upmarket outfit during an evening out in New York with her husband Joe Jonas and of course, she looked sublime.

SEE: Sophie Turner stuns in white jeans while partying with the Beckhams

Sophie slipped on a variation of Rat & Boa's asymmetric 'Simonetta' dress which features a blurred purple orchid print punctuated by canary yellow florals, a slinky silhouette, ruffled sleeves, a V-neck and a floor-length cut.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Luma Grothe x Hello! Fashion

The mother-of-two wore her silky auburn locks scraped back into a pristine high bun and opted for a natural makeup look. A pair of gold geometric drop earrings completed her romantic aesthetic.

MORE: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their second child

Her husband looked polished beside his stylish wife, donning a Vegas-style black satin suit boasting white piping, a pYjama style, a luxurious sheen and a single-breasted fit. She accessorised with some black sunglasses and silver nail polish.

Sophie looked stunning in the indigo number

Sophie shared a series of images from her stint in the Big Apple. Other photos of the actress included her wearing a beige playsuit and suede-heeled boots – in addition to a strapless, cream-coloured bodycon with ruched effect.

The star posted the pictures on Instagram for her fans to coo over. She captioned the collection of snaps: "I [heart emoji] NY."

The star danced the night away in the dress designed by It-girl label Rat & Boa

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment on the images. Squid Game breakout star and fellow Louis Vuitton poster girl HoYeon Jung simply added a string of fire and love heart emojis. Singer and close friend Taura Lamb added: "The best."

MORE: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's insane walk-in wardrobe revealed

Sophie recently stepped out to attend a special screening of 'Do Revenge' at the Netflix Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The star, who features in the film, looked divine in a black Louis Vuitton number boasting a sweetheart neckline, zip detailing, a midi length, a side slit and a satin sheen.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.