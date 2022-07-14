Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome second baby The two are already parents-of-one

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have something major to celebrate, as it has been revealed that they've just welcomed their second baby.

Their representatives told HELLO! that they had welcomed a baby girl, their second child together after daughter Willa was born in July 2020.

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," they shared. The actress first revealed she was pregnant back in May.

Sophie shared the news via her conversation with Elle UK, saying: "It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation.

"The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Sophie revealed she was pregnant in May

She spoke also of telling Willa about the pregnancy, sharing that she wasn't sure the two-year-old completely understood what having a baby sister would mean.

"I'll point to my stomach and say, 'What's in there?' And she’ll go, 'Baby,'" the Game of Thrones star said. But then she points to her own stomach and says, 'Baby', and then she'll point to her dad's tummy and say, 'Baby'.

"So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that's the name for it. But she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea. She wants Mummy all of the time – she's claiming her territory."

The couple have since proudly worn their status as expecting parents, most notably with Sophie showing off her baby bump at the Met Gala earlier this year.

Sophie cradled her baby bump at the Met Gala

Joe becomes the second Jonas brother to welcome a child in 2022, following his brother Nick and Priyanka Chopra, who became parents to baby Malti Marie Jonas via a surrogate back in January.

