Sophie Turner stuns in white jeans while partying with the Beckhams

Sophie Turner made an angelic appearance in all-white as she was joined by her husband Joe Jonas and the Beckham family for a night of celebrations. The Game of Thrones actress looked timeless in the ivory ensemble as she was joined by celebrity friends for The Gekko Grand Opening in Miami.

Sophie, 26, sported a simple white T-shirt which she tucked into a pair of white mom jeans. She completed her low-key look with a thick brown belt and styled her auburn hair swept up into a sleek ponytail.

The star opted for a glowing makeup look consisting of a flawless porcelain complexion, a subtle dusting of rosy blush and a flutter of mascara.

She accessorised with a selection of chunky gold jewellery and showcased a fresh manicure boasting sunshine yellow nails.

Sophie looked angelic in all-white

Sophie posed for a picture beside her husband, who looked dapper in a white bomber jacket featuring an artistic peach print and a classic collar, which he casually layered over a black vest.

Mirror Sophie's all-white ensemble with a failproof pair of white jeans that can be paired with a T-shirt or loose boyfriend shirt for a breezy summer aesthetic.

The outing marked the couple's most recent public appearance since the birth of their second daughter in July. The pair already share one daughter, Willa, who was born in July 2020.

Sophie shared the news that she was expecting via her conversation with Elle UK, saying: "It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation.

The couple have two daughters together

"The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

She spoke also of telling Willa about the pregnancy, sharing that she wasn't sure the two-year-old completely understood what having a baby sister would mean.

"I'll point to my stomach and say, 'What's in there?' And she’ll go, 'Baby,'" the TV star said. But then she points to her own stomach and says, 'Baby', and then she'll point to her dad's tummy and say, 'Baby'.

