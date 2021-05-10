How incredible is Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dressing room? The Jonas Brothers singer shared a photo of his wife and Game of Thrones actress cradling her blossoming baby bump to mark Mother's Day, and inadvertently gave fans a peek inside what appears to be their home.

READ: 6 ways to make your garden Instagrammable this summer

In the background, the walk-in wardrobe is decorated with wooden shelves displaying handbags, artwork and family photographs, while neat rows of trainers could be seen on the right-hand side.

A large island sits in the middle offering plenty of drawers for Joe and Sophie to hide some of their clothes, and it was topped with pretty indoor plants. A cream fluffy rug and a crystal chandelier added glamorous finishing touches.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 Glimpses Into Stunning Celebrity Homes

It appears as though the walk-in wardrobe may lead off the couple's bedroom since Sophie was standing in a wide corridor area with wooden floorboards. White curtains covering a door could be seen on one side opposite a grey chest of drawers.

Joe and Sophie, who are parents to daughter Willa, reportedly live in a ten-bedroom mansion in Encino, California which is decorated with white and wooden interiors throughout. Features include a climate-controlled wine cellar, an outdoor swimming pool and a home gym.

RELATED: Lily Allen, Rachel Riley, Sophie Turner and 9 more celebrities who married in Las Vegas

PHOTOS: 17 stunning royal home offices that will leave you speechless

The couple showed off their walk-in wardrobe as Sophie cradled her baby bump

The couple first started dating in 2016 and got engaged the next year, before tying the knot in May 2019 in Las Vegas just moments after the Billboard Music Awards. The couple also held a second wedding in France in July.

Sophie previously opened up about her first year of marriage with Joe, and how it has changed their relationship.

Sophie and Joe reportedly live in Encino, California

"I feel as though the only thing that's changed for me is having this incredible sense of security," the British actress told ELLE magazine. "Just the word 'husband' and the word 'wife' - they solidify the relationship. I love being married. I think it's wonderful."

She added: "I'm sure we'll have our hiccups, but right now the security and the safety are everything."

MORE: 8 best houseplants you need to combat stress and depression