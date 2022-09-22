Kendall Jenner proves your autumn wardrobe only needs these two pieces

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to street style, Kendall Jenner is serving killer looks by sticking to what she knows and loves. Turning to trusty sludgy greens felt like her best sartorial decision yet this month – and we have the photographic evidence to prove it.

The supermodel stepped out on the streets of New York on Wednesday wearing two incredible pieces that we are now desperate to add to our wardrobe arsenal. Firstly, Kendall made a seriously strong case for the knitted sweater vest, demonstrating that if you don't already have one in your life, you need to rectify the situation and get involved immediately – after all, why should golfers and grandads have all the fun?

Kendall looked the picture of off-duty chic, sporting her deep khaki button-up number over the top of a classic, well-cut white t-shirt. However, the supermodel's tank top wasn't exclusively green, in fact it was interwoven with subtle pops of pinks and blues which, in turn, gave the fabric a slightly eclectic, but ultimately super cosy feel.

In keeping with her self-appointed neutral colour palette, the 26-year-old paired her tank top knit with a pair of light cream straight-leg jeans, a tan belt and a black pair of her much-adored Adidas Handball Spezials.

Later that day, the supermodel came through with another stellar look that we are 100% planning on recreating this season. Kendall dialled things up with her evening look, opting for a simple white crop top and some black flared trousers with a string waistband detail which she styled with an exquisitely tailored olive green long coat.

The ultra-flattering long cut of her coat allowed Kendall to exude a certain low-key elegance that we simply can't get enough of, and the lovely rich hue paired perfectly with her lime green fluffy heels.

A maxi coat and a sweater vest are officially autumn's most stylish wardrobe updates.

Shop our picks to recreate Kendall Jenner's green autumn street style moments:

American Vintage Manteau wool-blend coat, £315, The Outnet

Textured Marl Knitted Tank, £125, Toast

