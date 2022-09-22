Emily Ratajkowski's baby just received the most unreal fashion gift from Donatella Versace We can't handle the cuteness

Emily Ratajkowski just received the gift to end all gifts, and we don't mean the gift of life – although, granted, her one-year-old Sylvester Apollo Bear is insanely cute.

Instead, the supermodel received an extra special present from none other than fashion industry legend Donatella Versace – and it wasn't even Emily's birthday.

In actuality, the Italian luxury label's artistic director didn't intend her gift to be worn by the 31-year-old supermodel, rather it was for Emily's son, Sylvester.

Following her split from Sylvester's father, actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily has been serving some killer looks of late – micro skirts, sheer maxis and slouchy tailoring have all been high up on her agenda.

However, it was her son who occupied the style limelight on a recent Instagram Story update that Emily shared with her 29.5m followers.

Sylvester, who turned one last month, looked utterly adorable in a black long-sleeved top and cropped trousers, emblazoned with the interlocking pattern of the Meander, also known as the Greek Key, which has become synonymous with the fashion house.

His top also featured the label's logo in white lettering across the chest and, in keeping with Versace's indulgent aesthetic, felt totally extra – and why not?

"Sly is ready for you @donatella_versace," Emily playfully captioned her post. And while that may well be the case, we can safely say that we were nowhere near ready for witnessing the supermodel's post. Cuteness overload, or what?

Predictably, the height of Milan Fashion Week meant that Donatella has been super busy preparing for Versace's spring/summer 2023 show. The 67-year-old also met with Vogue editor Anna Wintour to attend an exhibition dedicated to the work of the legendary photographer Richard Avedon, however we hope that soon Donatella has an opportunity to view this adorable image of Sylvester and appreciate her handiwork.

