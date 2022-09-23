Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni stun on the catwalk for TOD's during Milan Fashion Week Two supermodels are better than one

What do you get when you take two of the world’s most famous supermodels and get them to walk the catwalk together? An iconic fashion moment, courtesy of TOD's Milan Fashion Week show.

Industry veterans Naomi Campbell, who celebrated her 52nd birthday back in May, and 54-year-old Carla Bruni simultaneously sashayed down the runway to present the creations for the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. British stalwart of the modelling industry Naomi looked radiant in a grey trench coat, paired with animal print slides, while French-Italian Carla donned a matching two-piece beige suit, with a long over coat.

Naomi and Carla appeared on the TOD's runway together

Earlier that day Naomi walked the runway at the Boss show, proving that she is still every inch the fashion icon in a career that has spanned decades. The supermodel began her career back at the age of 15, when she graced the cover of ELLE, and has since become one of the most iconic names in fashion. Earlier this year she gave a rare interview to French magazine Madame Figaro about her one-year-old daughter.

The supermodel admitted: "My priority is my daughter now… Every night, I put her to sleep by singing her lullabies. I need to feel her breath on me."

"My daughter is only one, but she is already a little person," she continued. "I can see her personality being formed: she is very decisive, full of joy, curious and dynamic. She's already walking and learning things at a surprising rate. I take her everywhere with me when I travel. Experiencing different places is very formative for a child. That's the way I grew up."

"I'm convinced every woman knows when she's ready to have a child. My daughter arrived at exactly the right time. The feeling isn't really anything to do with age; it's experience, instinct and availability. I always knew I would be a mum one day, but I didn’t realise how much a baby would fill me with joy."

