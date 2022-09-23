Alessandra Ambrosio is the ultimate Moschino poster girl at Milan Fashion Week The supermodel looked incredible in Jeremy Scott's designs

Alessandra Ambrosio just wore the front row outfit to end all front row outfits – and, frankly, we are in awe. Just off the back of her incredible Venice Film Festival red carpet appearances, the supermodel has come through with another seriously striking look that we certainly won't forget in a hurry.

At Venice last month the 41-year-old was all about playful hot pinks and vibrant marigolds, but on Thursday when she graced Moschino's Milan Fashion Week show, she pulled out all the stops.

The ex-Victoria's Secret model looked phenomenal in a multi-coloured psychedelic-inspired co-ord, consisting of a belted A-line mini skirt, a crop top and a biker jacket.

The statement print featured abstract shapes coloured with electric blues, citrus yellows and hot tangerines, among other loud shades. The supermodel even maintained her theme of technicolour all the way down to her accessory choices – opting for a silk headscarf, a Kelly green biker jacket-style handbag and the most dramatic patent orange platform heels.

Moschino is a label known for its humour, bold design motifs and emphasis on unadulterated playfulness, and therefore it felt only right that Alessandra's look reflected the brand's exuberant spirit.

After all, the show's theme was 'Inflation Chic', and saw models take to the catwalk in clothes that included all sorts of bizarre, blow-up features.

"You have to save space for joy. To get through all of this, how can we go back and fight the good fight – the battles that are important?” Moschino's creative director Jeremy Scott told Vogue.

"For the finale I wanted a full explosion of colour, passion, playfulness, and joy." And there's no question about it – an injection of fun is exactly what Alessandra and her fellow front-rowers received.

