What Kim Kardashian's Milan Fashion Week wardrobe has taught us about vintage power dressing The entrepreneur is the ultimate D&G muse, in styles borrowed from the archive

As Milan Fashion Week sadly draws to a close, all we can think about is how Kim Kardashian's next level style game totally stole the show.

Proving that she is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world, Kim spent months working on a major project with iconic Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana ahead of the label's Milan show that took place on 24 September.

MORE: Kim Kardashian rewears unreal jewel-encrusted vintage Dolce & Gabbana corset

The 'Ciao Kim' collection was curated by the 41-year-old entrepreneur, who was given access to the Dolce & Gabbana vintage archive from 1987 onwards and went through each of the looks, choosing her personal favourites for inclusion on the show.

The moment taught us a great deal about sustainable dressing, with Kim deftly showing that recycled looks can make for major modern fashion moments.

Kim closed the show wearing the most exquisite form-fitting black embellished maxi dress, spike heel sock boots and a rosary-style dazzling necklace – proving that when it comes to power dressing, we have come a long way since emulating hyper-masculine silhouettes.

READ: Alessandra Ambrosio is the ultimate Moschino poster girl at Milan Fashion Week

RELATED: Kendall Jenner proves that supermodel glow is 100% a thing

The trend has evolved since the 1980s to the point where ultra-padded shoulders and boxy shapes are no longer the go-to design tropes on the subject of 'power'.

Instead, Kim exuded strength via unapologetically feminine shapes that felt synonymous with the brand's signature sensual aesthetic.

She starred in a series of promotional video campaigns wearing various form-fitting pieces, including lace corset dresses, plush velvet jumpsuits and bedazzled corsets.

And, the reality star served major 1990s bombshell vibes in a black turtleneck jumpsuit with embellished sleeves – a look that oozed unadulterated opulgence.

"The last few days have felt like a dream… the most magical experience, & the pinnacle to an incredible journey I’ve been on over the last few months with Stefano, Domenico, & the entire @dolcegabbana team," Kim wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

"I always loved the beautiful, quintessential 90s & 2000’s looks… feminine, bold, they always made me feel so confident & glamorous. You could feel the moment you put on a D & G dress that the intention when it was designed & made was to celebrate the woman wearing it. To make her feel like she could do anything, be anything, own her confidence & her beauty. This has always been empowering & inspiring to me & has been at the heart of my own brands."

It looks like there's never been a better time to channel Kim and search in the back of our wardrobes for our own power dressing moment.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.