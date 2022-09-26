Bella Hadid's ultra-plunge Versace after-party dress is all we can think about And we're head over heels for her purple smokey eye…

Bella Hadid has officially won Milan Fashion Week – and we have the photographic evidence to prove it. It wasn't enough for the 25-year-old to absolutely steal the show at Versace while sporting the most gorgeous violet lace gown – rather, her sartorial prowess extended beyond the catwalk and into the afterparty, and, frankly, we can't get enough.

Purple was all the rage on the Versace runway, with models sporting rich aubergine leathers, glossy indigos and wine-coloured lips. Bella echoed the colourway not only with her romantic lingerie-inspired dress, but also via her makeup which she appeared to keep on for the after-party.

However, it was no ordinary celebration – instead the event, hosted by artistic director Donatella Versace, honoured the release of Vogue editor Edward Enninful's book A Visible Man which launched earlier this month.

As one might expect, the party was an utterly star-studded affair, welcoming a whole host of major industry names including Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk and Bella's older sister Gigi.

Bella opted for a look from Versace's SS23 collection that fellow supermodel Irina had only just rocked on the runway. The black long-sleeved dress featured a loosely draped neckline, plunging almost to Bella's navel, as well as subtle shoulder padding. The cut was simple and cool, and yet exemplified the house's exceptional technical skill in fabric manipulation.

Bella cinched in her waist with an ultra-chunky studded belt and wore her hair in a sleek middle parting alongside a major makeup moment that we absolutely adore.

The supermodel was serving ultra-luxe vixen in a shimmery purple smokey eye – also worn by pal Emily Ratajkowski who was sporting a similarly daring neckline.

With both Bella and Emily rocking purple eyeshadow, there are no prizes for guessing which shade we're reaching for this morning…

