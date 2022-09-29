Bella Hadid goes hell for leather during Paris Fashion Week The supermodel rocked two leather looks in a single day…

Rocking two unreal head-to-toe leather outfits and serving 'post-rave beach goddess' on the Courrèges runway? It's all in a day's work for Bella Hadid. September, perpetually busy for fashion insiders, has been especially jam-packed for the supermodel this year, and, frankly, we don't know how she does it.

Hot off the Versace catwalk, Bella touched down in London earlier this week when she starred alongside industry legend Naomi Campbell in Burberry's belated SS23 show. While she sported a light blue shirt-bodysuit hybrid with a dramatic lace train on the runway, her after-party look felt far more quintessentially Bella. Clad in a white shirt and a black tie with a glossy black trench layered over the top, it seems that the 25-year-old has been all about the leather recently.

Following her stint in London, Bella jetted to Paris to end her fashion month with a bang.

The supermodel opted for a dark brown maxi coat

She stepped out on the streets in a dark chocolate brown motorcycle-style maxi coat featuring padded inserts and zip detailing. The traditional autumn colour palette tends to favour burnt oranges, rusty reds – but we adore the addition of a glossy chestnut. Bella finished off her heavy-duty coat with a nylon bowling bag, flared trousers and hiking-esque trainers.

Bella upped the glamour for her evening look

Later that day the supermodel staged another major leather moment which felt more unadulteratedly sexy. Donning a burgundy halter top with a bright red flame-style neckline, she topped off her look with a black boxy zip-up jacket and skin-tight trousers with visible leather topstitching. Bella dialled up the glamour with her accessory choices, opting for a smooth leopard print shoulder bag, a gold signet ring and pointed knee-high boots.

We can't wait to see whether the supermodel has more leather looks in store for the rest of Paris Fashion Week, but there's actually something else that we'd love to find out. "Where have you parked the bike, Bella?"

