Cher walked the Balmain show and 5 other iconic moments you might have missed Let's face it, it was major

How do you make sure to create an iconic Paris Fashion Week moment? Invite a pop-culture icon to close your show.

Olivier Rousteing made sure his was a show for the ages, when he invited industry legend Cher to walk in his spring/summer 23 Balmain show. The 76-year-old superstar who is often referred to by the media as the "Goddess of Pop" made a surprise appearance down the runway clad in a fierce custom-made couture bodysuit as part of the annual 'Balmain Festival' V03 presentation.

Cher and Olivier Rousteing close the Balmain SS23 show

The Balmain Festival is the house's annual celebration of music and fashion. "To close this year's festival, we couldn't possibly think of a better artist than Cher. After all, she's been making it clear to everyone—ever since the '60s—just how powerful the perfect combo of those two arts can be." Olivier explained in a heartfelt letter to the public, "Cher’s history of successes, records, awards, activism and culturally defining moments is way too long to even think of listing here—but I do believe that it can easily be summed up in just one word: trailblazer. Cher has been a daring pioneer, a true trailblazer, for over six decades, never slowing down, always pulling us along with her, as she courageously marches forward. She may have been crowned the 'Goddess of Pop,' but she’s definitely shown us that she can rule every possible musical genre—from folk to stadium rock—while somehow managing to move us to tears in her dramatic roles and making us laugh like nobody else can when she opts for comedy. 'Style icon' doesn’t come close to describing her achievement of defining more than a half-century's worth of fashion's trends."

He continued, "And, in this challenging age that compels us to fight for long-overdue changes, her impressive, long-term commitment to dedicated activism is an example to all. Knowing all that, I knew that we had to have Cher on the runway with us today to close this year’s festival. In addition, as my team and I prepare to launch Balmain’s new Blaze collection of luxury leather bags —which, as the name makes clear, is directly inspired by the spirit of fearless trailblazers—we are so very pleased that Cher, the ultimate trailblazer, will help us to introduce that new collection to the public."

Over 75 years ago, when Pierre Balmain first introduced his 'New French Style,' it immediately became clear to all that his eponymous house was offering a distinctly fresh, bold and feminine conception of haute couture, one which broke with many of the well-established conventions of the era. His audaciousness paid off. Pierre Balmain became one of the handful of young French talents who ushered in the mid-century’s golden age of couture and helped to re-establish Paris as the world’s fashion capital.

Since 2011, Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing has been inventively building upon Pierre Balmain’s extraordinary legacy, the result is a unique and instantly recognizable Balmain silhouette that highlights the singular craftsmanship of the house’s celebrated ateliers, while consistently referencing its Parisian heritage.

Alongside Cher's foray into modelling there was plenty more magic happening, here are 5 more iconic moments you may have missed from Balmain's SS23 show:

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron made a case for tights and peep toe shoes, and had us thinking it was the early 2000's.

Shygirl

British rapper Blane Muise, better known by her stage name Shygirl performed.

Chunky trainers

The chunky trainers got chunkier at Balmain's SS23 show and we can't wait to see who is going to rock these next season.

There was a sustainable couture dress

Léna Mahfouf showed off her Balmain Couture gown made from recycled Evian bottle waste backstage.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner was seen backstage with Olivier Rousteing, because let's face it everything she does is iconic.

