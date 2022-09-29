Bulgari is hosting a Serpenti exhibition at Saatchi Gallery this autumn

Bulgari will host an exhibition at London’s iconic Saatchi Gallery with artist and director Refik Anadol, who previously worked with the brand on an immersive and multisensory AI data sculpture in Milan.

This new exhibition is an evolution of that work and it’s the greatest artwork ever conceived by artificial intelligence for a luxury brand, and the first ever Refik Anadol exhibition in London.

MORE: Anne Hathaway makes yellow shorts high fashion at Bulgari party in Paris

RELATED: We can't get enough of Carla Bruni's exquisite jewellery at Cannes

Refik Anadol x Bulgari

From November 25th to December 23rd, Bulgari will present an immersive experience in the renowned Chelsea-based gallery. The exhibition will celebrate the brand’s emblematic Serpenti. The Viper-inspired motif is one of the brand’s most important icons and will be the teaser of a year of celebrations coming up in 2023 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Serpenti Collection.

The Serpenti first appeared in 1948 under the form of stylish bracelet-watches crafted with the famous 'tubogas' technique that became an instant success. Seducing and adorning the most quintessential actresses' in the 1950s and 1960s, such as Elizabeth Taylor, the Italian luxury jeweller's snake, adorned with precious-stone eyes, quickly became one of Bulgari's most desirable jewellery collections.

MORE: 5 spectacular jewellery pieces you need to see at the Van Cleef & Arpels exhibition

RELATED: 10 investment jewellery pieces that you'll cherish forever

Italian actress Claudia Cardinale wearing a Bulgari Serpenti bracelet, 1974

The exhibition will include heritage Serpenti jewellery and horology pieces from the brands archive dating back from the 1940's, right up to the present day with the latest high jewellery creations of the Roman jeweller.

It will also feature an immersive experience room taking you into the "Metamorphisis of the Serpenti." The unique AI developed by Refik will take explorers through the infinite intricacies of an ever-changing snake, showcasing its rebirth and different personalities all while been tantalised by complimentary sound and smell synonymous with Bulgari's fragrances.

"Machine learning algorithms trained on more than 200 million images of nature result in a mesmerising visualisation of an alternative reality of nature that mimics its textures, recalling the snake evolution, a new take on the meaning of Metamorphosis," Bulgari explained in a statement, "As evocative premise to Refik Anadol's experience, the setup is enriched with archival images and sketches in dialogue with the creations on display that will fittingly illustrate the unceasing evolution of the icon and its deep connection with the women's universe."

The exhibition will be open to the public from November 25th until December 23rd, access will be free and available to book on Bulgari.com.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.