Sabrina Sato shares her Paris Fashion Week diary with us The Brazilian superstar attended the Balmain show

Sabrina Sato is easily one of Brazil's most recognisable faces. With 31.8 million followers, the TV presenter and talk show host is also a fashion icon, and regular Paris Fashion Week attendee.

After flying in from London to watch the Burberry show, Sabrina took over the Hello! Fashion Instagram account during Balmain's spectacular SS23 show, she gave us a behind the scenes account of her day:

Hair and makeup took around three hours

My day started quite early as I knew I had a long day ahead of me. First things first, makeup and hair. My amazing makeup and hair stylist, Rodrigo Costa, worked his magic and helped me get ready for the show, it truly was mesmerising. The process is quite long as we always produce content during the process.

My amazing dress for the evening

My "getting ready process" always takes me around two to three hours. Around midday I had a lunch with the Ciadade Jardin team, which is one of the biggest shopping malls in Brazil.

The beauty looks are always inspired by the outfit, Pedro my stylist, found an amazing dress that I fell in love with as soon as I laid my eyes on it. Pedro was in touch with the Balmain team, they sent him a look book with possible options and he selected the ones that he thought I would like based on my personality, style and taste. When the selected look was delivered I fell in love with it as well and I'm obsessed with how it worked out.

On my way to the show

After trying it on and making sure that all was well, Rodrigo suggested the perfect make up and hairstyle that would complement the whole look! I hope you liked it.

After that I had a few interviews I had to shoot for my TV show. Time always seems to pass by super quickly when I am working, in fact today I realised I was running so late for the Balmain show, we arrived just in time.

I arrived at the show in the nick of time

I bumped into so many friends when I got there it’s always magical to go to the Balmain show. I admire Olivier so much and every collection is always his best one yet! I loved it all. I can’t wait to wear all the new pieces.

Catching up with friends at Balmain SS23

After the show I went to a lovely dinner as I didn’t have time to have a big lunch, I went directly to Lou Lou, the restaurant, with some close friends who are also in Paris for fashion week.

