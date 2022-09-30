Lily James has a Pamela Anderson moment in a backless gown The Pam & Tommy star fully embraced her character's style

Nothing quite compares to when an actress channels their character for a mesmerising red carpet moment - and on Thursday evening Lily James did just that. The Pam & Tommy star graced the scene at the BFI Luminous Gala in true Pamela Anderson style – donning a racy red number that commanded attention.

Lily, 34, looked sensational in the backless gown which featured a rich crimson hue, a slinky silhouette, strappy detailing across the back and a romantically layered halter neck. With the help of her trusty stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Lily made yet another sartorial statement with her gala gown.

For the glittering event, Lily underwent a radiant beauty transformation. She wore her freshly dyed auburn locks swept up into a high bun – letting two perfectly curled bangs shape her face.

The actress opted for a sultry makeup blend crafted from Charlotte Tilbury products. A glossy peach lip, a honied skin tone, brushed-up brows and a retro eyeliner flick made for a stunning beauty concoction.

Lily looked radiant in the red number

Lily greeted a host of celebrity friends on the red carpet including Eddie Redmayne, who looked suave in a classic suit with an oversized bow tie. She also posed for the cameras while embracing Downtown Abbey co-star Laura Carmichael – who stunned in an asymmetric black floor-length dress showcasing refined crochet detailing and a backless cut.

The actress showed off the backless silhouette of her gown

Lily is no stranger to a glorious style moment. While attending the Emmy Awards, Lily channelled a classic type of divinity with a look that had an unmistakably celestial quality to it.

Styled once again by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Lily stepped out on the red carpet at the 74th annual ceremony wearing an incredible gown created by Versace. Her look, which looked as though it could have been crafted from molten bronze, boasted an exquisite silhouette. Her gown had a distinct fluidity about it – almost looking as though it had been sprayed on her body.

Versace's trademark corseted bodice has been all the rage recently – with similar styles having been worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid

