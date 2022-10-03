Winter outfits: 7 seriously stylish ways to dress for the cold

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Winter is well on its way, which means it's time for a major wardrobe overhaul. It feels as though the season of spiced candles falling leaves has barely started, though, rest assured, the bitterly colder months are just around the corner. Simultaneously staying warm and looking stylish isn't as easy as it looks - luckily we've selected some of our all-time favourite winter outfits to inspire your winter wish list.

Hello! Fashion shares some seriously stylish ways to dress for the cold:

The It-girl boots

When it comes to knee-high boots, surely there is no fiercer style this season than Balenciaga's Cagoles. Nodding to the label's highly coveted handbag line, they are wildly versatile, pairing perfectly with an asymmetric denim midi skirt and a black polo neck for a look that exudes off-duty cool.

Balenciaga Cagole 90mm boots, £1,750, Farfetch

The two-tone jeans

Olivia Palermo knows a thing or two about looking good, and her winter outfits never fail to impress. We adore her fresh two-tone jeans, expertly paired with a mesh lace top and a statement floral coat which transcends beyond the seasons.

E.L.V. Denim The Twin frayed two-tone high-rise straight-leg jeans, £255, Net-A-Porter

The beautifully cut coat

A wool double-breasted neutral coat is a key player in any outerwear collection, and this season we're head over heels for soft charcoals and dove greys. Style with bulbous earrings and contrast toe cap shoes for a sense of timeless elegance.

Alex coat, £135, Weekday

The plush hat

No winter outfit is complete without a super cosy hat that will keep you in excellent company on the slopes as well as the streets. Pair it with matching wool wide-leg trousers for maximum comfort à la Nicole Poturalski.

Cordova Summit wool-blend faux shearling hat, £390, Net-A-Porter

The heavy-duty jacket

A thick shearling jacket is all you need to create the ultimate retro winter style moment – just ask Diane Batoukina. Style with dark wash flared jeans or split leather midi skirt for a truly 1970s feel.

Shearling collar jacket, £39.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

The flattering neutral polo

Everyone ought to own a classic polo jumper in a shade that flatters their skin tone for days when simplicity is key but looking put-together is a must. Super fans of the minimalist wardrobe can get even more wear out of this staple piece by styling it with a matching midi skirt for an effortless co-ord moment - take Mira Duma as a case in point.

Raglan-Sleeve Cashmere Roll-Neck Jumper, £175, Arket

The perennially chic headscarf

Nothing screams French-girl more than a nonchalantly tied headscarf, and this winter you need to update your accessory game accordingly. Plus, need some help navigating the blustery gales? Consider a silk headscarf your hair hero.

Geometric silk scarf, £145, Aspinal Of London

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.