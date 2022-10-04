5 incredible street style trends we spotted at Paris Fashion Week SS23

Paris Fashion Week always manages to deliver when it comes to street style.

While the runway shows were a definite highlight of the Fashion Month calendar (who could ever forget that Bella Hadid x Coperni spray paint dress moment) this year the sartorialists served major trends on Paris' cobbled streets.

From Double Denim to Trusty Trenches and Gothcore, here are the five standout street style trends from SS23:

The trusty trench

It was hard to go anywhere on the streets of Paris this season without eyeing up a trench coat. The classically British staple made its way across the pond and onto the backs of the likes of Yoyo Cao, who wore her Dior trench with a brown lace up corset, while TyLynn Nguyen made a case for the dressed down trench.

Maxi skirt

The ultra flattering midi-skirt may have finally had its day, the last few seasons teeny-tiny mini skirts have replaced the more forgiving hemline and now we have a brand new skirt style to play with thanks to the sartorial set at PFW. We spotted floor sweeping, dramatic, column style maxi skirts everywhere. Caroline Daur wore her full length red denim skirt with ribbed elbow length gloves outside the Acne show, while Tiffany Hsu opted for a brown maxi skirt outside the Chloe show. The only rule is the longer the better.

Double denim

After being spotted at Milan Fashion Week and Copenhagen as a key street style trend, double denim was also on the agenda for the style set in Paris, as seen on Sarah Harris and Annabel Rosendahl. Although more subdued than we saw in Milan, it's clear that the 'Texan tuxedo' is going nowhere. Yee-haw!

Bra tops

The crop top became even more revealing on the fashionistas at Paris Fashion Week. The ultimate way to bear midriff is now with a micro crop top or bralet. Make like Poppy Delevigne and future proof the trend for winter by wearing yours under a blazer. There's now no such thing as too much abs on show.

Gothcore

If you're tired of the hyper-saccharine Barbiecore fad, the latest street style trend to emerge from Paris may be one for you. "Back to black" was on the agenda for even the sweetest of sartorialists, with many opting to eschew pink in favour of its cooler, edgier Wednesday Addams-esque cousin. Jessica Wang wore all black Sacai, and It-girl Olivia Palermo proved that it's time to stop playing with dolls. You heard it here first.

