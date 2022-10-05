Alexa Chung's latest Miu Miu look proves that her trademark style is still unmatched Paris Fashion Week is the perfect stomping ground for our eternal fashion icon

Close your eyes and think of Alexa Chung for a minute, ballet pumps. Check. 60's inspired shift dress. Check. Oversized blazer. Check. Impossibly cool nonchalance. Check. Check. Check.

Over the years Ms. Chung has proved that when it comes to that oh-so-cool-girl British style, her trademark formula is still unmatched. The TV presenter turned fashion icon has a knack for just nailing it when it comes to dressing up for every occasion and this year her look at Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week SS23 show was no different.

Alexa proved she has a winning formula when it comes to street style

No one pairs girly frocks with edgy accessories quite like our Alexa. The 39-year-old dressed in an embellished pink Miu Miu mini dress with black mary jane ballet flats, and an oversized leather blazer. A white Miu Miu bag and her side-parted sleek yet artfully tousled mane finished off the look.

Alexa attended the BOF 500 Gala

But this isn't the first time she's dazzled at PFW. Earlier this week, she donned a white lace Florence and the Machines-esque maxi with a leather trench for the Business of Fashion 'BoF 500 Gala', keeping true to her style DNA of giving a pretty dress an unexpected twist.

She's been hitting the street style circuit hard this fashion month; to attend the Loewe show Alexa wore a white flouncy skirt, beige wool coat and blazer, tights, and black pointed shoes outside Loewe. During London Fashion Week she teamed a breton top, with a navy blazer, straight leg denim jeans, a gold Chanel bag with peep toe mules outside Nensi Dojaka.

The British queen of street style was spotted outside Loewe SS23

Irish makeup artist Ciara O'Shea has worked with Alexa since 2016, and told Hello! Fashion, "Alexa is not a style icon for no reason… Alexa's everyday signature look is either a winged eye or a statement lip. I love to do something slightly different within that realm, either a play on texture or shape or colour."

Alexa Chung also attended the Nensi Dojaka show during LFW

Is her style predictably Alexa Chung? Maybe a bit. But it just works.

