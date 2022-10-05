Stylish guests channel 'Space Age chic' at Louis Vuitton's SS23 show

Orin Carlin
Were Louis Vuitton's front row guests the best dressed at Paris Fashion Week? We reckon so - see the most stylish looks from Alicia Vikander to Sophie Turner and more
Paris Fashion Week might be over for this year, but the recent memory of its sartorial triumphs remains. As any fashion insider will know, often the ensembles that don't actually grace the runway can be just as stylish as those that do – take Louis Vuitton's guests as a case in point.
MORE: Yes, Doja Cat just painted herself gold at Paris Fashion Week
The luxury French label welcomed a whole host of famous faces to its SS23 show on Tuesday, and we can't lie, we were pretty much in awe. Flashy metallics, swinging sixties silhouettes and glitzy textures were out in full force, with guests collectively channelling a vibe best described as 'If-Barbarella-did-Star-Wars' – Phoebe Dynevor, we're looking at you with those rose gold culottes.
READ: Bella Hadid is all about Miu Miu's micro top - and so are we
RELATED: Alexa Chung's latest Miu Miu look proves that her trademark style is still unmatched
In fact, the most stylish front row looks felt lightyears away from the catwalk action, which instead focused on outlandish proportions, featuring supersize zips and gigantic belts. And while we loved creative director Nicolas Ghesquière's interesting spin on magnification, Gemma Chan's dazzling swing dress and Naomi Campbell's reflective trench were the real showstoppers in our eyes.
Hello! Fashion shares our favourite guest outfits at Louis Vuitton's SS23 Paris Fashion Week show:
Phoebe Dynevor sports a beaded cross-over crop top, rose gold culottes and the most unbearably covetable striped metallic boots
Gemma Chan looks radiant in a cold-shoulder swing dress with winding chrome sleeve detailing
Alicia Vikander could have slotted seamlessly into the background of a 1970s Star Wars film in wide-leg cargo trousers and a futuristic-looking rope belt
Industry icon Naomi Campbell dazzled in a two-tone metallic maxi coat
Actress Samara Weaving exuded 1960s It-girl with her bouffant updo, A-line mini skirt and knee-high boots
Epitomising the very essence of Parisian chic, Leá Seydoux wore a pair of ultra-flattering pinstripe trousers that we are now desperate to get our hands on
In keeping with the show's theme, Sophie Turner sported a wildly oversized blazer which she layered over black leather trousers
Ana de Armas went for a monochrome moment, opting for a boxy varsity jacket, a chain strap shoulder bag and knee-high boots
Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.