Stylish guests channel 'Space Age chic' at Louis Vuitton's SS23 show

Paris Fashion Week might be over for this year, but the recent memory of its sartorial triumphs remains. As any fashion insider will know, often the ensembles that don't actually grace the runway can be just as stylish as those that do – take Louis Vuitton's guests as a case in point.

The luxury French label welcomed a whole host of famous faces to its SS23 show on Tuesday, and we can't lie, we were pretty much in awe. Flashy metallics, swinging sixties silhouettes and glitzy textures were out in full force, with guests collectively channelling a vibe best described as 'If-Barbarella-did-Star-Wars' – Phoebe Dynevor, we're looking at you with those rose gold culottes.

In fact, the most stylish front row looks felt lightyears away from the catwalk action, which instead focused on outlandish proportions, featuring supersize zips and gigantic belts. And while we loved creative director Nicolas Ghesquière's interesting spin on magnification, Gemma Chan's dazzling swing dress and Naomi Campbell's reflective trench were the real showstoppers in our eyes.

Hello! Fashion shares our favourite guest outfits at Louis Vuitton's SS23 Paris Fashion Week show:

Phoebe Dynevor sports a beaded cross-over crop top, rose gold culottes and the most unbearably covetable striped metallic boots

Gemma Chan looks radiant in a cold-shoulder swing dress with winding chrome sleeve detailing

Alicia Vikander could have slotted seamlessly into the background of a 1970s Star Wars film in wide-leg cargo trousers and a futuristic-looking rope belt

Industry icon Naomi Campbell dazzled in a two-tone metallic maxi coat

Actress Samara Weaving exuded 1960s It-girl with her bouffant updo, A-line mini skirt and knee-high boots

Epitomising the very essence of Parisian chic, Leá Seydoux wore a pair of ultra-flattering pinstripe trousers that we are now desperate to get our hands on

In keeping with the show's theme, Sophie Turner sported a wildly oversized blazer which she layered over black leather trousers

Ana de Armas went for a monochrome moment, opting for a boxy varsity jacket, a chain strap shoulder bag and knee-high boots

