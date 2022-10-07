Designer black boots: 7 styles you need to invest in for winter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Black boots. Safe and dependable, the sartorial bread-and-butter footwear style is forever our hero when it comes to the colder months. Infinitely versatile, chucking on a pair requires practically zero thought – after all, you'd be hard-pressed to find an outfit that you couldn't rock with black boots.

But that's not to say that black equals boring, rather 'classic' would be the word we'd use. When it comes to compiling the perfect capsule wardrobe, it is crucial to work out which pieces you wear all the time, and shop accordingly.

Black boots aren't to be saved for best – instead, staples that you will turn to again and again deserve a little investment, which neatly brings us to the subject of designer boots.

Quality is key – make no mistake. Good luxury fashion houses make durability, as well as style, a priority, using the very best materials and superlative crafting techniques to create footwear that will stand the test of time.

This season we adore Jimmy Choo's utterly fierce thigh-high boots, featuring a curved slim round toe and a panelled back construction for that flawless fit, whereas if you're after a sleek ankle boot, we only have eyes for Christian Louboutin.

Hello! Fashion shares the most stylish pairs of black boots to shop this season:

The Riding Boots

Saddle Boot, £710, Dear Frances

The Chunky Boots

Buckled boots, £890, Chloé

The Knee-High Boots

Jimmy Choo Karter 85 leather knee boots, £1,225, Matches Fashion

The Ankle Boots

Christian Louboutin Turela 85 calf black, £825, Selfridges

The Platform boots

Loewe Platform leather riding boots, £1,300, Mytheresa

The Thigh-High boots

Paris Texas 105mm over-the-knee boots, £632, Farfetch

The Cowboy Boots

Isabel Marant Dahope leather Western boots, £695, Mytheresa

