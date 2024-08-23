These are the Autumn/Winter 2024 fashion trends to invest in immediately

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



While it may seem a bit too soon to be thinking about trends for the autumn/winter season, we can assure you it will come around a lot quicker than you think and we want you to be prepared. We saw the emerging trends for the season back in February during Fashion Month, and want to give you our insider info ahead of the season.

This season overall seems to have shifted compared to others and has a much more wearable feel to it. We’ve seen less outlandish, runway-esque styles and more pieces that we can actually incorporate into our everyday wardrobes. Don’t get me wrong, there are still the same artistic variations we see every season, think bold silhouettes, funky fabrics and prints, but the overall feeling this year is wearability.

Thanks to the likes of TikTok, we do see a surge of new trends emerging throughout the season too. Think coastal cowgirl, barbiecore and bratcore, these are the micro trends that come through the social media sphere - but they don’t come from the designer shows. They are still very influential in the fashion world, with this buy-now culture we have adapted to, but they sometimes seem to go as quick as they appear.

Fashion works in a trickle-down system, so they start at the top with the designer shows and trickle down into our favourite high-street stores. As we head into autumn, expect to see a number of iterations of upcoming autumn/winter trend pieces, inspired by the runways.

After scouring the shows and analysing the runways, we’ve come to the conclusion these will be the biggest trends to have on your radar.

Highland Fling

Burberry Chloé Rabanne

From tweeds, herringbones and argyle prints to oversized duvet coats, padded gilets and Wellington boots, designers delivered a chic escape-to-the-country feel. Whilst checks appear in most autumn/winter collections, this year holds a more elegant feel to it.

Boho Revival

Chloé Isabel Marant Ulla Johnson

It was Chemena Kamali’s first collection as Creative Director for Chloé and she has cemented the revival of the boho for AW24. From sheer chiffon dresses, suede boots, floaty blouses and wide-leg jeans, it’s had a modern upgrade from what we knew.

Total Textures

Erdem Stella McCartney Louis Vuitton

Textures were unapologetically bold this season. We’re talking oversized yarns, feathers, shearling, sequins, faux fur - you name it, we saw it. Whether it was a slight detail on a jumper or a voluminous coat, we’re going wild for it.

New Suiting

Alberta Ferretti Saint Laurent Valentino

Tailoring is undoubtedly one of the trends we see season after season, but since the quiet luxury trend came around, it’s evolved. This season, we’ve seen a shift with more relaxed style blazers, wide-leg trousers and skirt-suit co-ords.

Wild Side

Christian Dior Dolce & Gabbana Zimmermann

Animal prints are often seen scattered throughout the runways, but this season the favourite is leopard. We’ve seen it creeping back into our wardrobes already with fashion editors donning leopard print jeans, but expect to see more.

Luxe Leather

Erdem Bally Gucci

When it comes to autumn/winter, one fabric that’s a must-have is leather, and this year is no different. It dominated across the fashion capitals, and whilst black leather will always hold a place in our hearts, this season we saw new colours emerging.

Opulent Oxblood

Gucci Hermès Lacoste

Last season, bright cherry red had the fashion world in a chokehold. This season, the must-have colour is its deeper-hued cousin, oxblood. Rich in tone and style, oxblood is such an effortlessly chic option and gives an expensive finish to any look.