Lady Amelia Windsor is a tangerine dream in statement dress

Lady Amelia Windsor is back at it again with the dreamy looks that are all sourced from sustainable brands. The socialite is vocal about the importance of shopping ethically online, regularly sharing her latest outfits crafted from recycled materials, non-synthetic fibres and other natural fabrics.

The star's latest look to capture attention was a pale orange number by Omnes. Lady Amelia was a true tangerine dream in the dress, which featured a romantic citrus hue, an ankle-length fit, a tank top silhouette and a sleeveless shape.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File

The frock, coined the 'Jessaine Dress in Orange & Lilac Colourblock,' is created using sustainable LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose - a sustainable material that derives from certified renewable wood sources. Contemporary and good for the planet? Add to bag.

The Edinburgh University graduate completed her charming aesthetic by slipping on a pair of white trainers with a contrasting black rim – infusing her outfit with an added dose of off-duty quirk.

Lady Amelia delighted in tangerine orange

She wore her sandy tresses down loose and posed beside a vibrant crochet installation piece by creator Katie Jones that was suspended from the ceiling.

The fashion darling spent the day at the Saatchi Gallery, where she participated in a host of workshops focusing on recycling textiles.

The socialite has a colourful wardrobe

Lady Amelia shared a sneak peek of the upcycling workshops with fans online. She captioned the colourful post: "Get down to the @saatchi_gallery today to enjoy a variety of workshops with brilliant and original approaches to craft and slow fashion. From crochet to denim darning to jewellery up-cycling, the loveliest room of inspiring and creative people. Thank you @orsoladecastro for your endless incredible work and heart, from a constant admirer. There are lots of other events happening today around the area such as fashion shows at Peter Jones and Stick n Mend sessions @brorafashion - check it all out!"

Jessaine Dress, £31.50, Omnes

The young royal has become a key fixture on the red carpet, at ethical fashion launches and at star-studded fashion events regularly attending the Dior show in Paris. But earlier this month, she flew the flag for London Fashion Week by attending the postponed Zeynep Kartal x Li & Fung 'Noblesse Oblige' Spring/Summer 2023 runway show.

Amelia posed alongside the designer, clad in one of her signature concoctions, wearing a green taffeta blouse with dramatic ruched bodice, sleeves, and flowing train. The 27-year-old environmental activist modernised the look by teaming it with green satin shorts.

