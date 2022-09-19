Lady Amelia Windsor dons striking headwear for the Queen's funeral A respectful outfit for the royal

On Monday, Lady Amelia Windsor, who is 42nd in line to the throne, attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral alongside her family looking elegant in a statement bow-clad headpiece.

The cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry wore her golden blonde hair down loose in a straightened style and held in place by her exquisite headgear - which spouted a sheath of black netting. A subtle makeup blend highlighted her pretty features and a pair of dazzling crystal drop earrings daintily caught the light.

The socialite wore a long sleeve black dress featuring a classy V-neck, eighties-inspired shoulder pads, a slim-fitting bodice and a fit and flare skirt that fell below her knees. A pair of on-trend black patent brogues made for a practical choice of footwear.

Lady Amelia donned a statement headpiece for the historic event

Lady Amelia accessorised with a delicate chain necklace, a glittering gold ring and a black handbag by Lulu Guinness. Showcasing a black satin finish, a bow applique and gold hardware that served up punkish charm, the luxury item, which retails at £295, was a sophisticated finishing touch.

Amelia, who is a sustainable fashion activist and model, is the youngest child of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews. Her grandfather is the Duke of Kent, who is first cousin to the late Queen.

A pair of chunky brogues completed the royal's look

The funeral took place at Westminster Abbey and honoured the late monarch's long life of selfless service. As the coffin entered, the members of the congregation stood for the procession.

The King and Queen Consort were first behind Her Majesty's coffin, followed by Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, then the Duke of York, followed by the Earl and Countess of Wessex and then the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Fellow royalty from across the globe paid their respects, including European monarchs, King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands and former Queen Beatrix.

The royal, top right, is a distant cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry

The state funeral service was conducted by David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, with Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, the secretary-general of the Commonwealth, reading Lessons.

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. She was Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history and head of state for 70 years. The sad news came 517 days after the death of the Queen's beloved late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021.

The pair were married for over 73 years and shared four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Her Majesty also leaves behind eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

