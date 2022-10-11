Jessica Chastain is photographic proof that redheads can wear orange Some style rules are made to be broken

"Blue and green should never be seen, except with something in between."

Ever heard that one? Redheads not wearing orange (lest it clash with their flaming auburn locks) is just another one of those classic sartorial tropes, which we've been hearing for years.

The actress looked stunning her Roland Mouret gown

However, Jessica Chastain totally proved otherwise in a stunning orange Roland Mouret gown whilst attending the premiere of The Good Nurse during the 2022 BFI London Film Festival. The actress wore a plunging tangerine dream from the brand's 2023 Resort collection. It was Mouret's first collection since his company was bought by Self Portrait designer Han Chong's newly-formed umbrella company SP Collection. The younger influence of the presentation, with a focus on party-girl dressing is abundantly clear in the amped up new designs.

Jessica Chastain paired the gown with Gucci jewellery, which is unsurprising as back in June the Italian fashion House unveiled the Oscar award-winning actor and producer as one of the faces of their Gucci Hortus Deliciarum High Jewellery campaign. The actress worked with long-time stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who also works with the likes of Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett. Elizabeth finished the look with gold Aquazurra platforms.

Her makeup was tonal, complimenting the hue of her dress

As for the beauty, she entrusted Jeanine Lobell who kept the look complementary and tonal in a palette of dusky oranges swept across the lids. The message is clear, if you’re going for a colour, make sure you commit. As for hair, the star’s famous tresses were coiffed by Christian Wood, who has tamed the manes of Gemma Chan, Sophie Turner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The Good Nurse is inspired by the true story of Charles Cullen (played by Eddie Redmayne), who confessed to murdering up to 40 patients while working at various hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania during his 16-year nursing career. It is estimated he may have killed as many as 400 making him the most prolific serial killer in history.

