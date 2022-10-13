Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner just stole the Wicked Witch of the West's style Spooky season is coming early this year…

Be under no illusion – spooky season is now officially underway. Thanks to Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, the Halloween vibes are out in full force, and we're not even that close to the 31st.

MORE: Hailey Bieber's must-have accessory of the season is a very unlikely it-bag

Day-to-day, both Hailey and Kylie are well known for their stellar outfit choices, the close pals never shying away from a standout style moment.

Hailey and Kylie looked ravishing in green

And never has this rang truer than on Wednesday when the pair slathered on the green body paint, bringing the very notion of spooky dress-up to a standstill before Halloween has even started. If you were planning on donning a costume this year, consider this your forewarning: the witch category is out of bounds – Hailey and Kylie have won it already.

Kylie made a new friend while filming an episode of Hailey's YouTube series

And what exactly was their pre-spooky season warmup in aid of? It appears that the witchy duo got into character to film an upcoming Halloween-themed episode of Hailey's celebrity interview YouTube series, Who's In My Bathroom?.

In a video shared on Kylie's TikTok, the pair went out in search of a late-night snack after filming, while still sporting their pretty conspicuous new looks. Turning heads as they entered a pizza joint, Hailey looked suitably witchy in a black square-neck lace ruffle dress with dangly frills, as did Kylie who opted for a strapless velvet number, full-length gloves and two necklaces: a spider motif choker and a crucifix pendant.

READ: Hailey Bieber just made loungewear cool again

RELATED: Hailey Bieber gives up Brownie glazed lips in favour of the ultimate autumn lipstick colour

Unfortunately, Hailey's husband Justin, whom the pair had brought in tow to the pizza shop, failed to understand the assignment. His vibe was more 'construction worker', clad in what appeared to be a hi-vis vest (don't ask) and beige combat trousers.

Moving swiftly on, in case you were in any doubt, according to Hailey, spooky season actually commenced on 12 October. The supermodel marked the occasion by posting a photo on her Instagram in which she posed in a jaunty witch's hat with a bedazzled buckle.

The Wicked Witch of the West could never…

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.