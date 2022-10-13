Lady Amelia Windsor beguiles in silky négligée dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Just when we thought our sustainable fashion brand vocabulary was saturated, Lady Amelia Windsor introduces another emerging label to check out. The 27-year-old showed off a serene slip number by a small Turkish brand, which is one of her finest looks to date.

Lady Amelia twirled for the cameras in Regents Park in a floor-length negligee dress featuring a sleek ebony hue, cream lace trim detailing, a slip silhouette, floral embroidery, a backless cut with a crisscross effect and a practical side slit.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor's Style File

The number, designed by Bocan Couture and coined the 'Melanie' dress, retails at £275 and is crafted from 100 per cent silk sateen and delicate lace.

Lady Amelia paired the elegant garment with a small black handbag by Marici London and some black and white chunky sneakers. She wore her sandy tresses down loose in a straightened style and showcased a radiant makeup look that accentuated her naturally striking features.

Lady Amelia looked beautiful in the sleek slip

The socialite took to social media to share her serene outfit snap alongside the caption: "A witch and her cauldron."

Her friends and followers adored her nightwear aesthetic and were quick to praise yet another ethereal outfit choice. "What a beautiful dress," said one, while another added: "Flawless gorgeousness." A third commented: "Gorgeous girl."

Melanie - Long Silk Satin Trimmed Nightie, £275, Bocan Couture

Channel Lady Amelia's sensual sleepwear look with her sophisticated dress and support an upcoming brand while stepping out in style.

The socialite is vocal about the importance of shopping ethically online, regularly sharing her latest outfits crafted from recycled materials, non-synthetic fibres and other natural fabrics. One of the star's latest look to capture attention was a pale orange number by Omnes. Lady Amelia was a true tangerine dream in the dress, which featured a romantic citrus hue, an ankle-length fit, a tank top silhouette and a sleeveless shape.

The frock, coined the 'Jessaine Dress in Orange & Lilac Colourblock,' is created using sustainable LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose - a sustainable material that derives from certified renewable wood sources. Contemporary and good for the planet? Add to bag.

