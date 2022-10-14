Victoria Beckham just recycled the ultimate outfit from her new collection "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

Victoria Beckham is certainly not afraid of an outfit repeat.

Since launching her eponymous label back in 2008 she has proved that she knows exactly what suits her and has stuck to a wardrobe of classic elevated separates, adopting a “If it ain't broke, don't fix it” approach to her style.

Victoria teases a dress from her upcoming drop

Yesterday she stepped out in a white dress in a flowing trench silhouette (from her own brand of course), worn with pointed red patent and perspex Saint Laurent Chica pumps, as well as black boxy VB 70s shades and a brown bucket bag - it was a real life game of spot the difference.

Case in point? The day earlier she sported the exact same silhouette in green and the same accessories down to the shoes and bag.

The day before, Victoria wore an emerald green version of the dress

The dresses are from her latest spring/summer 2023 collection which is going to released imminently, of her green ensemble she said, "Couldn’t resist a bit of “Sex and the City” showing some leg in NYC in my favourite look from my new pre collection dropping very soon (and my Bucket Bag to complete the look!)."

She's currently on the promo circuit for her Victoria Beckham makeup range, and the whistle stop tour of New York has given her the chance to not only talk about her own line of beauty products, but also has proven the perfect stomping ground for showing off her clothing collection.

Earlier in the week she teased a stunning asymmetric aquamarine blue midi dress from her Resort 2023 collection worn with sparkly crystal embellished boots, which she dubbed, "My NYC "Cinderella" moment." She also wore a lime green one-shoulder body-con number on the ‘Today’ show which we predict will be at the top of everyone’s party dressing wishlist.

Victoria has proven that once you have mastered your signature style, there is absolutely no reason at all to change. We’re taking notes.

