Nicola Peltz's micro fringe is hair experimentation at its finest

Nicola Peltz has certainly been keeping us on our toes when it comes to her most recent beauty moments. For such a long while the 27-year-old was serving retro Hollywood bombshell with her voluminous blonde mane, but when she reverted to her roots in July and unveiled her new chocolatey-brown hair shade, we were totally taken aback.

MORE: Nicola Peltz is serving Disney princess at Paris Fashion Week

However, another day, another Nicola Peltz hair surprise, and this time the actress has taken her once-sweepy curtain bangs to new extremes.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 2.7m followers, Nicola debuted a seriously stark fringe moment, in which her dark hair fell across her forehead but stopped bluntly about an inch above her eyebrows. The close crop felt pretty harsh, and yet, it framed her face in an entirely new light and proved, if nothing else, that Nicola is utterly fearless when it comes to embracing a striking new look.

READ: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are serving matching spooky season looks at Givenchy

RELATED: Nicola Peltz shares new wedding photos with Brooklyn Beckham and the A list secret behind her veil

And speaking of statement beauty trends, Nicola's experimental phase extended to her brows, with the actress sporting a bleached platinum look. They say fortune favours the bold, and if that proverb is anything to go by, Nicola must be one of the luckiest among us. The divisive trend feels far more avant-garde than the current fluffy and feathered looks that have dominated the beauty sphere recently, and yet, we rate Nicola's commitment to causing a stir.

The actress certainly turned heads earlier this month at Paris Fashion Week when she rocked her slightly longer curtain bangs and a barely-there brow moment alongside her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

We can't help but wonder what's next on Nicola's agenda, perhaps the mohawk is due a comeback? Watching and waiting.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.