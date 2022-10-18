Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney and Anne Hathaway lead the glamour at the Elle Women in Hollywood 2022 celebration When Nina Garcia invites you to a party, say yes

Elle’s 29th Women In Hollywood Celebration In Los Angeles was essentially a gathering of the world’s brightest stars.

And when it came to delivering on the red carpet, it's safe to say looks were most definitely served. The likes of Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney and Anne Hathaway were in attendance showing off their phenomenal personal style all the while.

MORE: What you didn't know about the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez reunion

RELATED: Anne Hathaway looks enchanting in silver pearl-encrusted Valentino gown at New York Film Festival

Anne Hathaway wore Ralph Lauren for the occassion

Held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, "Hollywood’s most esteemed stars gathered to toast not only their recent Elle covers, but the whole of the film and television industry’s evolution as a field where women can thrive," the publication explained on their website. The event, which was co-hosted by Ralph Lauren featured inspiring speeches, cocktails, dancing, and Nick Kroll-led comedy.

Hailey Bieber proved she is most certainly in her 'Brown phase' after rocking a number of chocolate hued looks recently she did it again, wearing a brown dress from Saint Laurent with a gold Serpenti bracelet which slithered up her wrist. Plum coloured heels were the unexpected colour combo that we can’t wait to try ourselves this winter. Her newly darkened locks were styled into tousled beach waves, adding a casual glamour to the ensemble.

MORE: Sydney Sweeney's stylist reveals exactly how they created her custom Oscar De La Renta gown for the Emmys

RELATED: Anne Hathaway recreates an iconic Devil Wears Prada moment at New York Fashion Week

Hailey Bieber is not giving up her love for YSL dresses anytime soon

Meanwhile Anne Hathaway proved that her recent style renaissance is at it’s peak, she has been delivering the ultimate red carpet looks recently and her Elle outfit was no different. Styled by Erin Walsh she donned a shimmering backless navy gown from Ralph Lauren’s SS23 collection, paired with a dazzling Bulgari Serpenti necklace. Her hair is what really caught our attention however, the artfully ‘undone’ full-fringed style had us reminiscing over Bridgit Bardot and every 60’s icon that ever was. It was a screen shot it and take it to your hairdresser moment.

Anne Hathaway's 'messy' fringe is the hairstyle we want to copy this winter

Another winning style moment was delivered by Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney. The Elle cover girl wore a full look from Rokh’s SS23 collection. The avant garde, hell for leather, cut out suit was selected by her stylist Molly Dickson, and proved that Sydney can do daring. Paired with wet look centre-parted hair, it was edgy and tough in an elevated oh-so high-fashion way.

Sydney wore a full look from Rokh SS23

Next time Nina Garcia (Elle USA’s Editor-in-chief in case you were wondering) invites you to a party, make sure you say yes.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.