Lady Amelia Windsor stuns in vintage dress – and look at her shoes The socialite channelled uber-feminine vibes for her latest look

It's a well-documented fact that Lady Amelia Windsor is a pioneer of ethical fashion. With her wide-ranging knowledge of mindful brands, her sustainable label vocabulary is always expanding. Yet, sometimes, she likes to go back to basics and step out in a beautiful vintage number.

For her latest look, Lady Amelia enchanted with a floral midi dress boasting an ethereal blossom pink floral print set against a creamy backdrop. Featuring a side slit and romantic silhouette, the beautiful frock, which Lady Amelia reveals was a Portobello Market find, looked stunning when paired with the socialite's favourite pair of chunky pink heels.

The 27-year-old completed her old-is-gold aesthetic by clasping a boxy pink woven bag showcasing a bubblegum tone and floral applique.

The star wore her long sandy blonde tresses down loose in a straightened style and opted for a natural beauty palette.

Lady Amelia looked beautiful in the vintage slip

She took to social media, which is essentially a sustainable archive of her best outfits to date, to show off her vintage find. She captioned the post: "TB to a Bday leg pop @aislinnarrigo (wearing one of my fave dresses found in Portobello Market a few years back)."

The socialite's friends and followers gushed over her summery attire, with many focusing on her statement footwear. "The shoes! The shoes! Love!" one said, while another wrote: "Okay, shoes!" A third noted: "Those heels!" and a fourth commented: "Cute shoes."

The socialite has a dazzling collection of ethically-sourced dresses

Lady Amelia recently showed off a serene slip number by a small Turkish brand, which is one of her finest looks yet.

She twirled for the cameras in Regents Park in a floor-length negligee dress featuring a sleek ebony hue, cream lace trim detailing, a slip silhouette, floral embroidery, a backless cut with a crisscross effect and a practical side slit.

The number, designed by Bocan Couture and coined the 'Melanie' dress, retails at £275 and is crafted from 100 per cent silk sateen and delicate lace.

