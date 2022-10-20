Rosie Huntington Whiteley just showed off the Bottega Veneta mules that everyone will be wearing in 2023 We can't wait for these to come out

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is no stranger to a good Instagram gallery.

In her latest post, an assortment of photos shared on the social media platform with her 16.5 million followers she just showed off all her Autumn essentials and honestly… we want everything.

The model has become renowned for her scandi-chic minimal but ultra-luxe aesthetic, her latest outfit is testament to the power of keeping it simple (and tonal this winter.) First up her long black dress and matching bag elevated our winter outfit inspo to new heights. Worn with black heeled boots, the silhouette is utterly classic, and easy to recreate.

Rosie showed off the ultimate Bottega Veneta Mules

She also shared a photo of Bottega Veneta's new intrecciato micro-peep-toe mules which we are absolutely in awe of, based on the popularity of the industry-favourite brand's padded mules that where everywhere this year, we predict big things for this next it-shoe. Prepare to see these on influencers and the style set everwhere as we head into 2023. They aren't yet available on the website, but considering Rosie's close association with the brand - it’s likely she got first dibs on the pair. For years the supermodel has been a huge fan of former creative director Daniel Lee's iconic designs for the Italian luxury heritage brand, and can be thanked for spearheading that iconic pouch bag obsession which she seemed to own in every colourway, spearheading the must-have accessory purchase of the 2020's making the clutch an instant wardrobe must-have.

We are also lusting after her tonal winter wardrobe

In another photo she showed off the ultimate tonal cream wardrobe of pieces from By Malene Birger known for its signature relaxed silhouettes. Posting a photo of a jacket, waistcoat, vest and jumper all in shades of white and ivory - we can’t wait to see how Rosie styles the garments. The Danish brand creates clothes that are effortless to wear. Rooted in that aforementioned Scandinavian minimalism, each handcrafted collection is defined by luxurious fabrics and meticulous attention to detail.

The beauty entrepreneur showed off her new mani

Next up she shared the ultimate autumn manicure, an oval mani with delicate french tip, one to take to your next salon visit for a copy-paste job. And if that's not enough she gave us a peak inside her beauty bag (another Bottega Veneta piece of course) showing off product’s from her own Rose Inc range.

The supermodel is a huge fan of Bottega's wares

Thanks for the fashion pointers Rosie, keep them coming.

