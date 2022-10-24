The Crown's Vanessa Kirby just showed off the grown up way to wear bows this winter Vanessa and Schiaparelli are a match made in fashion heaven

Recently Vanessa Kirby's red carpet style simply refuses to quit.

The star of The Crown attended an advance screening of The Son, Reel Pieces with Annette Insdorf at The 92nd Street Y in New York on October 23, in yet another knockout ensemble.

MORE: The Crown's Vanessa Kirby makes a case for the return of the peplum mini dress

RELATED: Kate Hudson steals the show in Halpern sequin midi skirt

Vanessa wore the ultimate glam goth outfit

The 34-year-old actress wore a stunning black outfit; consisting of a sequined black trumpet hem skirt paired black knit top with trompe l'oeil bow detailing in white, the look was a grown up version of Wednesday Addams and Eloise at The Plaza, with a hint of glam goth mixed in. The jumper whick retails at £1,600 is from Schiaparelli's ready to wear line and the intarsia bow is a reference to the iconic Schiaparelli Bow that first debuted in 1927. "It was this year that Schiaparelli with the help of dutiful knitters created a sweater with a trompe l’oeil Bow. Since then, this simple yet monumental Bow has continued to impact design," the brand explains on its website.

The jumper is from Schiaparelli ready to wear line

Strappy black heeled sandals and a slicked back 'clean girl' bun (news flash a side parted bun... that's something new, I didn’t even know you could do that) finished the sultry yet prim outfit. The actress has been having something of a style renaissance as of late thanks to couturier of the moment Schiapparelli, she recently turned heads while making a case for the return of the peplum mini dress.

MORE: 80s hairstyles that are still trending now according to Kim Kardashian's hairstylist

RELATED: Rosie Huntington Whiteley wears two incredible outfits to launch her Rose Inc Covent Garden Pop Up

The actress is a big fan of Daniel Roseberry's designs

Vanessa attended the UK Premiere of The Son during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall, in a dress adorned with a dramatic peplum ruffle from the avant-garde Parisian heritage label’s Spring 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection, which was inspired by Creative Director Daniel Roseberry's trip to Il Pellicano, the beloved Italian resort in Porto Ercole, "There I watched as women from around the world got dressed—for a day at the beach and later, for drinks and dinner," he explained, "I realized I was creating a uniform for them in my head: stark strokes of colour in sharp but roomy silhouettes, embellished with unapologetically glamorous bijoux."

Last month she donned the ultimate ‘lewk’ as she arrived at the Casino Palace during the 79th Venice International Film Festival. She wore a red Valentino Couture bralet and a matching thigh-split skirt adorned with roses to promote her latest project. It was one of the most photographed looks of the festival, and for good reason. Vanessa Kirby’s recent string of appearances proved what we already know, she may have played a princess on screen but she’s on her way to becoming the queen of the red carpet.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.