Hailey Bieber’s pulled back fringe is pure retro 1960s glamour mixed with Y2K nostalgia We can't wait to try out this look

Hailey Bieber's latest hairstyle is the ultimate example of how to nail the pulled back fringe.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram the supermodel turned beauty entrepreneur showed off pictures of her latest updo with the caption "October fun."

MORE: The best blow dry bars in London

RELATED: Hailey Bieber flirts with Balletcore, TikTok's latest viral trend

Hailey posed with her friend, singer Justine Skye

The hairstyle is part 1960s Hollywood glamour mixed with Y2K inspired magic. The pulled back fringe (and quiff) was everywhere in the early 2000s. Seen on literally every cool girl at senior school, on netball courts and on the likes of Lauren Conrad and Paris Hilton the pulled back fringe consisted of poker straight hair, with a teased fringe pinned back with tons of kirby grips and sometimes the help of a 'bumpit.'

This time Hailey made the look her own by focusing on volume throughout the hair, with a scraped back fringe rather than adding any extra volume to her dome. The look was considerably more on the Bridgit Bardot/1960s bombshell than noughties It-girl. Either way it provided the perfect party season hair inspiration for those of us growing out our fringes.

MORE: Hailey Bieber just wore the ultimate Princess Diana tribute outfit

RELATED: What you didn't know about the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez reunion

Her hair was coiffed by global colour ambassador for Moroccan Oil, Amanda Lee Capomaccio, who counts Maude Apatow, Kendall Jenner, Josephine Skriver and of course Mrs. Bieber as clients.

"My love of hairstyling started at the ripe age of six years old in Rochester, New York, cutting and styling every Barbie doll I could find," she explains on her website. Moving onward and upwards she relocated to Los Angeles to hone her talent and trained at the Paul Mitchell school. "I have had the pleasure to style various Hollywood celebrities, musicians and major studio execs for TV & film, red carpet events, music videos and print. My passion is creating hairstyles that outwardly display the inner beauty of all my clients while making each client feel & look amazing," she says.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.