Lupita Nyong'o is De Beers' first ever Global Ambassador The Academy Award-winning actor will be helping disadvantaged women across southern Africa through the campaign

De Beers has selected Lupita Nyong'o as its first ever Global Ambassador in its long and illustrious history.

"I'm honoured to be the first Global Ambassador for De Beers," Lupita explained in a statement, "This campaign brings to life the transformative power that I feel when I wear De Beers’ diamond creations, and the pride in knowing where they come from and the good they do." The fine jewellers were established back in 1888.

Lupita is the luxury jewellers first ever global ambassador

As a core element of the partnership Nyong'o will be supporting De Beers' 'Building Forever' commitment, which aims to advance women and girls where its diamonds are discovered. "Even more importantly, my partnership with De Beers allows me to extend my advocacy for women and girls around the world," Lupita revealed of the initiative.

Through the Building Forever approach, De Beers aim is to continue to pursue its goals of engaging 10,000 girls in STEM, supporting 10,000 women entrepreneurs and investing at least $10 million across southern Africa to achieve these goals by 2030.

Nyong'o will be supporting De Beers' 'Building Forever' commitment

"With her rare magnetism and elegance, Lupita Nyong'o is a testament to the power of boundless possibilities," says De Beers' CEO Marc Jacheet, "Embodying modern and responsible luxury, Lupita is an inspiration for all of us. De Beers is proud that Lupita has joined our Building Forever commitment to people and the planet and we stand with her as she embarks on an exciting chapter in her career."

The Academy Award-winning actor stars in the new brand campaign which was shot by renowned Australian photographer and director Lachlan Bailey. Titled 'De Beers: Where It Begins' it follows Nyong’o from the discovery of a rough diamond to its transformation into jewellery. "As Nyong’o embarks on her journey, she discovers the power that only a De Beers natural diamond jewellery creation holds: turning the ordinary into the extraordinary, a moment into forever and herself into a magnetic woman with limitless potential," the brand explains.

Just five years after her acting debut, Nyong’o became the first Kenyan and Mexican to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. With starring roles in 12 Years A Slave, Star Wars, Us, Black Panther and Wakanda Forever, and an Emmy-winning role as the narrator of her children's book, Sulwe, the actor, producer and New York Times bestselling author was named by Forbes as one of Africa's 50 Most Powerful Women.

The De Beers: Where It Begins campaign launches globally on November 3rd.

