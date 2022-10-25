Lila Moss has been nominated for Model of the Year at The Fashion Awards 2022 Adut Akech, Bella Hadid and Quannah Chasinghorse also made the shortlist

Today the British Fashion Council (BFC) announced all the nominees for the eagerly anticipated The Fashion Awards 2022. With Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss earning her first ever nomination.

Following in her mother's footsteps, Lila has certainly earned her stripes in the fashion world - having modelled for Fendi, Marc Jacobs Beauty and Jacquemus - as well as gracing the cover British Vogue for this year's May issue.

Lila Moss walked for Jacquemus earlier this year

Award categories announced include Designer of the Year, Model of the Year, Independent British Brand and the BFC Foundation Award – the winners of which will be revealed on the night. The Model of the Year award recognises the global impact of a model who over the last 12 months has dominated the industry, with an influence that transcends the catwalk. This year the nominees are; Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse.

"I would like to congratulate all the nominees of The Fashion Awards 2022," said Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the BFC "Each one of them contributes a remarkable amount towards creating an industry that promotes self-expression and individuality, perpetuates joy and optimism and pioneers in innovation and positive change."

Lila attended The Fashion Awards in 2021

The event which has become a highlight of the fashion calendar which will take place on Monday 5th December 2022, and make its return to the Royal Albert Hall. The night is an opportunity for the creative community to come together to acknowledge positive change within the industry and those leading it.

Lila Moss and Kate Moss at the 2022 Met Gala

"The event celebrates the role of fashion in self-expression, escapism and optimism and its positioning at the intersection of culture," the BFC explained in a statement. Over 1000 key members of the international fashion industry were called upon to vote for this year's global accolades, defining the nominees, and eventual winners. The 2022 award winners also include fifteen Leaders of Change; the designers, brands, creatives, and individuals who created positive change within the fashion industry this past year under three categories: 'Environment, People and Creativity.' These will be revealed live during the show.

The full list of Fashion Awards 2022 Nominees are:

Designer of the Year

Demna for Balenciaga

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & LOEWE

Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta

Miuccia Prada

Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

Independent British Brand

Bianca Saunders

Erdem

JW Anderson

Molly Goddard

Wales Bonner

BFC Foundation Award

Ahluwalia

Chopova Lowena

Nensi Dojaka

S.S.DALEY

Wales Bonner

Model of the Year

Adut Akech

Bella Hadid

Lila Moss

Paloma Elsesser

Quannah Chasinghorse

General tickets for The Fashion Awards 2022 are available here.

