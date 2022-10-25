Timeless fashion: 12 style rules to live by Everybody needs a good mantra…

Make no mistake – we adore a good trend, but ultimately, nothing can compare with a sense of style that is built to last. Fashion fads will come and go, but if you're wanting to curate a capsule wardrobe that will stand the test of time, you need to invest in the classics and opt for pieces that spark joy. Marie Kondo would be proud.

MORE: The 16 most iconic style quotes of all time

Committing to pieces that are less trend-focused might feel less exciting at first - after all, the heady rush of securing the season's it-piece cannot be overstated - but we're all about playing the long game and trusting in the fact that fashion is circular.

And who better to fly the flag for timeless fashion than the industry's greats?

Hello! Fashion shares our favourite style rules to live by:

1. "Don't buy much but make sure that what you buy is good." – Christian Dior

2. "The dress must follow the body of a woman, not the body following the shape of the dress." – Hubert de Givenchy

3. "Fashion you can buy, but style you possess. The key to style is learning who you are, which takes years. There's no how-to road map to style. It's about self-expression and, above all, attitude." – Iris Apfel

READ: 7 British designer fashion brands to amp up your wardrobe

RELATED: 10 Vivienne Westwood buys that will never go out of style

4. "One is never overdressed or underdressed with a little black dress." – Karl Lagerfeld

5. "Shoes transform your body language and attitude. They lift you physically and emotionally." – Christian Louboutin

6. Playing dress-up begins at age five and never truly ends." – Kate Spade

7. "Being well dressed hasn't much to do with having good clothes. It’s a question of good balance and good common sense." – Oscar de la Renta

8. "If you love something, wear it all the time. Find things that suit you. This is how you look extraordinary." – Vivienne Westwood

READ: 10 Vivienne Westwood buys that will never go out of style

9. "We all need a splash of bad taste – it's hearty, it's healthy, it's physical. I think we could use more of it. No taste is what I'm against." – Diana Vreeland

10. "The shoes set up the tone and attitude, they change the perception of the way one wears clothes, what we call in France le porté. It is not about length, but the juxtaposition or décalage of the shoes – high or low – with the rest of the proportions." – Hedi Slimane

11. "Fashion should be a form of escapism, and not a form of imprisonment." – Alexander McQueen

12. "When in doubt, wear red." —Bill Blass

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.