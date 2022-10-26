Megan Fox, Lily Collins and Simone Ashley serve ultra-glam red carpet looks at the Time100 Next gala The stars looked incredible at the prestigious affair

It's that time of year again – forget spooky season for a moment, we're all about the Time100 Next gala – the epic bash held to celebrate the most influential people of the moment, according to Time magazine.

Every year, the iconic NYC-based publication compiles a list of people that have had a huge impact across the globe, recognising 100 rising stars spanning all industries, from across the globe.

MORE: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley just won party dressing in micro sequins at Paris Fashion Week

"There is no one way to have an impact, so there is no one way by which Time measures the influence essential to its selections," the magazine writes of its judgement process.

"As a result, and by design, the 2022 Time100 Next list features musicians as well as medical professionals, government officials as well as movement leaders, and high-profile whistle-blowers alongside top CEOs—all curated by Time's journalists and informed by their reporting."

As one might expect, the annual event held to celebrate is naturally a lavish, and utterly star-studded affair. And rest assured, last night's gala certainly lived up to expectation.

READ: 20 Netflix shows to watch if you love fashion: From Bridgerton to Emily in Paris & Selling Sunset

RELATED: Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian give fans exclusive preview of their SKIMS photoshoot

Held at Second Floor in Manhattan, the Time100 Next gala welcomed no small number of major celebs which, lucky for us, meant that the killer red carpet looks were out in full force.

One star whose outfit commanded attention was Megan Fox who rocked up in an orange metallic thigh-slit dress with finance Machine Gun Kelly. Looking positively radiant in her Maison Yeya strapless gown, the 36-year-old went hard on the fiery colour palette, debuting her latest hair transformation, dark red layers.

Also in attendance was Emily In Paris star Lily Collins who was serving 1960s bombshell. The 33-year-old opted for a red slinky number by Ralph Lauren with a dramatic back cut-out and channelled the It-girls of the day with a bouffant hairstyle and retro-inspired eyeliner.

Looking equally glam but in a more contemporary get-up was Bridgerton lead Simone Ashley who was rocking a black sheer shirt adorned with yellow lichen-like embroidery, skintight trousers and – she's a stickler for coordination – stilettos to match.

"What unites these individuals are their extraordinary efforts to shape our world—and to define our future," writes Time of its 100 honourees. Whereas Megan Fox, Lily Collins and Simone Ashley? These three are bound by impeccable sartorial taste, and we very much approve.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.