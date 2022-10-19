20 Netflix shows to watch if you love fashion: From Bridgerton to Emily in Paris & Selling Sunset Get your weekly fashion fix on Netflix

Searching for your latest fashion fix? Look no further. These TV shows are perfect for a Netflix binge session.

Ever wondered what it takes to be a celebrity stylist? Want to know more about the industry’s leading labels? Whether you’re looking for a detailed documentary or an easy-watch filled with envy-invoking outfits, there’s something for everyone on this tailored TV round-up.

Bridgerton on Netflix

Bridgerton's Regency-era costumes are so glamorous

If you haven't jumped on the Bridgerton bandwagon yet you're seriously missing out! Think Pride & Prejudice meets Gossip Girl. Netflix's hit series follows London's elite, and with plenty of garden parties, balls and drawing-room dramas on the cards, it's only right that our favourite Dukes, Duchesses and debutantes don their finest Regency-era garb and breathtaking ballgowns to navigate life.

Friends on Netflix

This sitcom is full of 90s fashion inspiration

You can never go wrong with an episode of Friends! This feel-good sitcom serves up some incredible 90s looks and Jennifer Aniston's iconic character – Rachel Green – has become one of TV's most fashionable stars thanks to her love of mom jeans, preppy skirts, denim dungarees and more.

Emily in Paris on Netflix

Emily in Paris was made by the creators of Sex and the City

Emily in Paris centres around Lily Collins' character, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago. Emily unexpectedly lands her dream job and embarks on a new life in Paris where she juggles a demanding career away from home, as well as drama-filled love triangles. You'll watch and be enviable of her stylish Parisian wardrobe.

Schitt's Creek on Netflix

Catherine O'Hara has won numerous awards for her portrayal of Moira Rose

Moira Rose is one of TV's best-loved divas and the character has even acquired a cult following. Hilariously portrayed by Catherine O'Hara, former soap star Moira boasts a designer wardrobe full of the most OTT monochrome outfits and red carpet dresses, not to mention a wide variety of wigs.

Bling Empire on Netflix

Bling Empire's Christine Chiu is known as the 'couture queen' of the series

Bling Empire centres around a wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends living in Los Angeles. Donning designer ensembles as they attend decadent parties and head out on the most expensive shopping sprees, it's hard not to revel in the glitz and glamour of LA's elite.

The Duchess on Netflix

Katherine Ryan wears some seriously chic outfits in The Duchess

We're obsessed with this comedy-drama! From feathered PJs to patterned tights, veiled headdresses to designer headbands, Katherine Ryan might just be the UK's answer to Carrie Bradshaw. The show's stylist is Jennifer Michalski-Bray who has worked with the likes of Joely Richardson, Kerry Washington, and The Fall's Gillian Anderson. She's also worked on the hit US show Gossip Girl, which explains why every outfit is so perfectly put together!

Get Organized with The Home Edit on Netflix

Eva Longoria is a fan of The Home Edit

Join Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the master organisers and bestselling authors behind the innovative home organisation company The Home Edit as they bring their skills to a fun new Netflix lifestyle series, Get Organized with The Home Edit. Check out the inspirational wardrobes of their celebrity clients including Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Zoe, Khloe Kardashian, and Eva Longoria.

Sweet Magnolias on Netflix

Sweet Magnolias is a feel-good watch

In need of fashion inspiration? Southern drama meets floral frocks in this feel-good series. Follow the lives of three best friends as they navigate the trials and tribulations of love, life, and family.

The Last Dance on Netflix

Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson

Go behind the scenes with this miniseries about Michael Jordan and his last season with the Chicago Bulls. We're obsessed with his 90s style - think pinstripe suits and geometric prints.

Selling Sunset on Netflix

These LA homes are dreamy

Follow the elite agents of the Oppenheim group as they sell the dreamiest homes to LA's wealthiest buyers. Full disclaimer - watching this show may result in extreme jealousy.

Next in Fashion on Netflix

Next in Fashion is the ultimate fashion design competition

Fashion faves Alexa Chung and Tan France host this fashion design competition over the space of ten episodes. As eighteen professional designers compete to win the grand prize of $250,000 and a debut collection with luxury retailer, Net-a-Porter, this high-stakes series is sure to have you at the edge of your seat.

Gossip Girl on Netflix

Blake Lively stars as Serena van der Woodsen in the series

You can thank us later. Delivering some serious drama to your TV screens, this ultra-glam take on the lives of Upper East Side teens with a lot of money and twice as much style brings with it many unforgettable fashion moments. From Blair Waldorf’s jewel-tone tights to Serena van der Woodsen's boho aesthetic, step into the scandalous world of New York's haute-couture-wearing high society.

Queer Eye on Netflix

Johnathon Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski are the fab five

In need of a pick-me-up? This feel-good show is all about self-care and self-confidence. Following the fab five - Johnathon Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski - this touching reality series considers how style and fashion can be used to reinvent one's self. Offering more than just skin-deep makeovers, fashion junkies can nonetheless revel in Tan France's ever-relevant style tips.

Styling Hollywood on Netflix

Styling Hollywood follows celebrity stylist, Jason Bolden

It might seem like all glitz and glamour but working in fashion is no easy feat. This day-in-the-life documentary follows celebrity stylist, Jason Bolden as he navigates the ups and downs of Hollywood’s notorious awards season. Co-owner of the JSN Studio alongside his interior-designer husband, Adair Curtis, the reality series focuses on the couple’s life in LA as Jason styles the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Sabrina Carpenter and Serena Williams.

Franca: Chaos and Creation on Netflix

Take a candid look at the life of Vogue Italia's Franca Sozzanni

Franca Sozzanni is the name on everybody’s lips in this documentary directed by Franca's real-life son, Francesco Carrozzini. Revered for her 25-year reign as editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia, the film examines how Franca rebelled against the typical conventions of magazine covers, mixing fashion, high-concept art, and photography to confront taboo topics. Featuring interviews with some of her closest collaborators and friends, the likes of which include Karl Lagerfeld, Baz Luhrmann and Courtney Love, this intimate portrait of one of the most influential names in fashion takes a candid look at the highly-exclusive industry.

McQueen on Netflix

A documentary which examines the life, career and artistry of Alexander McQueen

The man, the myth, the legend. Meet the man behind the brand with this insider’s guide to fashion icon, Alexander McQueen. Examining the British designer’s life, career and creative artistry, McQueen compiles exclusive interviews, recovered archives and stunning visuals, culminating in a thrilling portrait of the tortured visionary with a love of haute couture.

Girlboss on Netflix

Girlboss stars Britt Robertson

Loosely based on Nasty Gal founder, Sophie Amoruso's autobiography of the same name, Girlboss follows the fictional character, Sophia Marlowe as she builds and launches her own business selling vintage clothing online. Following the down-and-out misfit’s journey, as she gradually builds what would become a multi-million dollar empire, the American comedy delivers major retro-fashion inspo - from vintage jackets to taut denim jumpsuits.

Jeremy Scott: The People's Designer on Netflix

This documentary charts the rise of Moschino Creative Director, Jeremy Scott

Featuring exclusive interviews from the likes of Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Rhianna and Jared Leto, this star-studded documentary charts the meteoric rise of Moschino Creative Director, Jeremy Scott - the designer from small-town Missouri who became 'fashion's last rebel'. With a little help from Hollywood's best and brightest, Vlad Yudin's fact-based film gets up close and personal with one of fashion’s most iconic names, finding out how Jeremy Scott became the first ever American to take charge of the Italian brand.

Secrets of Selfridges on Netflix

The Secrets of Selfridges tells the rags to riches tale of Harry Selfridge

If you loved ITV's Mr Selfridge, you’ll love this! Offering an accurate account of the life and times of Harry Gordon Selfridge - the American entrepreneur who launched Oxford Street's flagship store - this one-off special is certainly worth a watch. Find out how the business tycoon revolutionised the British high street in this rags to riches tale.

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story on Netflix

A look at how Steve Madden became a fashion mogul with his line of footwear

From selling shoes out of the back of his car to building a billion-dollar footwear empire, Steve Madden's rags to riches tale is certainly one for the books. At the height of his success, Madden found himself sentenced to prison because of his entanglement with Jordan Belfort, the infamous Wolf of Wall Street. Ring any bells? Anyone who's seen the Martin Scorsese adaptation might just remember a scene in which Leonardo DiCaprio's character Belfort tells a floor of Stratton Oakmont stockbrokers to push Steve Madden's stocks down their client's throats. Released from prison in 2005, the fashion mogul has since doubled his company’s sales and is committed now more than ever to making beautiful shoes. Redefining his legacy, Maddman: The Steve Madden Story captures the rise, fall and rebirth of one of fashion's most successful designers.

