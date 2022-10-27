Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's Romeo and Juliet Halloween costumes had a secret message you may not have noticed "O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?"

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham understood the assignment when it came to Halloween this year.

The fashion industry power couple attended the Tings Magazine Annual Halloween Party 2022 in the ultimate couples costume, providing us with plenty of Inspiration for our spooky season outfits.

The pair dressed as Baz Luhrmann's Romeo and Juliet from the cult-classic 1996 film which is a modernised adaptation of William Shakespeare's mediaeval tragedy of the same name. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in the title roles of two teenagers who fall in love, despite their being members of feuding families. Instead of being set in fair Verona the film adaptation places the titular characters in Miami.

The pair's looks were laced with irony, as much has been made of the rumours of a rift between the Beckhams and Peltz clan, something which Nicola and Brooklyn have shut down numerous times in various interviews. The newlyweds costumes were on point, and perfectly emulated the now-iconic scene in the film where Leonardo Di Caprio lays eyes on Claire Danes from behind a fish tank for the first time. Nicola wore a delicate crucifix necklace paired with a white dress and half up half down hairstyle, while Brooklyn was the modern prince charming in chainmail and armour paired with black trousers. Nicola isn't the only one who got the angelic memo. Ashely Graham also attended the bash dressed as a Y2K Angel.

Romeo and Nicola recently attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala together

When the film was released on November 1, 1996 it was a phenomenal success grossing $147 million against its $14.5 million budget. In 2005, the film was included on the BFI list of the "50 films you should watch by the age of 14".

Despite Leo and Claire’s apparent on-screen chemistry, rumours have persisted for decades that in reality the pair did not get along during filming. Years later Claire explained, "There was definitely a spark, but I don’t think either of us knew how to handle it… So we sometimes sort of ignored each other. It was too big for us to really accept."

